S. Carolina youth outgun Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina put the clamps on Chelsea Dungee and cruised to another victory thanks to a pair of freshmen.

Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds as the first-year players helped the fourth-ranked Gamecocks clear another significant hurdle in their quest for a SEC championship by topping No. 21 Arkansas 91-82 on Thursday night.

Seniors Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris added 13 points apiece for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) used a stingy defense to slow Dungee, the Razorbacks' star guard and one of the SEC's best scorers.

Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina but was held in check for most of the game. She began the night 0 for 11 from the floor with three airballs. She came in averaging nearly 20 points per game but didn't score her first field goal until the third quarter and finished with 14 points.

"This matchup is a hard matchup because Dungee really isn't a post player," said South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley. "Herbert Harrigan] took the challenge on Tuesday, and that's the reaction we wanted to get out of her. I thought she did a great job of staying in front of her and staying long."

Boston, a 6-5 freshman, came up one rebound shy of tying the program record of 26 rebounds, set in 2008. She posted a career-high 14 in the first half and kept finding herself under the basket as South Carolina shots were just missing.

"I didn't really know until the end of the game how close I was," Boston said.

"She may be bigger than everybody else, but that doesn't mean the ball falls into her hands," Staley said of her freshman star. "She's got to go get it. But she understands the game."

Just as they did in a 99-72 rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky, the Gamecocks came out strong, bolting to a 31-15 lead after the first quarter.

Alexis Tolefree had 22 points and Amber Ramirez added 20 for Arkansas (13-3, 1-2).

The Razorbacks never quit fighting, even after the Gamecocks' superlative first and third quarters. They cut what was a 25-point lead to nine in the fourth quarter before running out of time.

"Proud of our kids for surviving the punches in the first and third quarters, and staying in the game," Coach Mike Neighbors said. "You stay with your kids, you don't slow them down. If we slow down, we're going to get beat by 30 there."

That's what had Staley cautioning that her team wasn't where it really needs to be -- at least not yet.

There was fatigue, there were some bad shots, but the Gamecocks quit answering and Arkansas made them pay.

Tolefree banged home three consecutive three-pointers to make it close before South Carolina pulled away.

"We're able to put teams away and if you're fortunate to build a big lead, you should be able to finish them off," Staley said. "It's hard against a team like Arkansas, especially if you don't stay locked in."

The Razorbacks, who parlayed last year's strong postseason run into a 12-1 start this year, remain searching for a signature victory. They've lost to California, Texas A&M and South Carolina and don't have a real resume-booster, although if they finish in the SEC's top six, they should reach the NCAA tournament.

Arkansas has lost two of its last three games but shouldn't be punished in The Associated Press Top 25 after losing to a top-five team on the road.

