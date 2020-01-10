HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hyatt resigns at Booneville

Booneville Coach Scott Hyatt resigned Thursday after 13 seasons.

Hyatt won seven conference championships and two state titles at Booneville. Booneville went 123-36 in 13 years under Hyatt, and the Bearcats posted 15-0 records while winning state championships in 2013 and 2018.

Hyatt has spent 28 years in some capacity with Booneville football, and he was offensive coordinator under Ken Rippy when the Bearcats won a state championship in 2000. Hyatt announced Thursday morning to his players that he was stepping down as their head coach but will remain the school's assistant athletic director and become dean of students for the junior and senior high schools.

"It was pretty emotional," Hyatt said. "I love these kids and this program. It's been a good run. But I've been coaching for 33 years, and I'm just tired. Anybody who's been in coaching for awhile, especially as a head coach, knows it can wear on you."

Offensive coordinator Doc Crowley will serve as Booneville's interim coach.

On Monday, Lincoln Coach Don Harrison resigned after five years with the Wolves. His best season at Lincoln came in 2018 when the Wolves went 8-3, made the Class 4A state playoffs and beat rival Prairie Grove for the first time in 20 years.

Lincoln will drop to Class 3A for the 2020-21 classification cycle.

-- Rick Fires

MEN'S BASKETBALL

HSU capitalizes on second-half rally

Henderson State University outscored Northwestern Oklahoma State by 16 points in the second half after trailing by a single point at haltime in an 84-69 victory in a Great American Conference game Thursday in Alva, Okla.

Rel Johnson had 19 points to lead Henderson State (10-3, 5-2). Mike Fonana added 14 points.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Justin Slocum had 21 points and 9 rebounds for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (11-3, 5-2) in an 83-78 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (11-3, 5-2) in Durant, Okla. ... Dylan Gooding had 17 points for Arkansas Tech University (8-5, 4-3) in a 79-47 loss to Southern Nazarene (10-5, 4-3) in Bethany, Okla. ... Joel Polius led Harding University (6-7, 1-6) with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 95-67 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (9-4, 4-3) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Devante Brooks and Aaron Lucas each had 17 points for Southern Arkansas University (5-8, 2-5) in a 64-60 loss to East Central (Okla.) (11-2, 5-2) in Ada, Okla. ... Morris Talbert had 13 points for Ouachita Baptist University (5-6, 3-4) in a 67-61 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (7-6, 3-4) in Weatherford, Okla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Strong second quarter propels Harding

After a slow start, Harding shot 58% in the second quarter and pulled away to defeat Oklahoma Baptist 83-58 on Thursday in a Great American Conference game in Shawnee, Okla.

Kellie Lampo had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Carissa Caples added 13 points for Harding (7-6, 4-3), which snapped a three-game road losing streak.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Mackenzie Tillman scored 24 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-4, 4-3) in a 76-65 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (9-2, 6-1) in Durant, Okla. ... Kaley Shipman had 12 points for Arkansas Tech University (7-4, 4-3) in a 64-46 loss to Southern Nazarene (8-3, 5-2) in Bethany, Okla. ... Lani Snowden led Henderson State University (10-3, 5-2) in a 73-64 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (7-6, 3-4) in Alva, Okla. ... Kylie Warren scored 20 points for Southern Arkansas University (10-3, 4-3) in an 83-75 loss to East Central (Okla.) (3-10, 1-6) in Ada, Okla. ... Madison Raney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ouachita Baptist University (4-9, 0-7) in a 66-55 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (10-3, 5-2) in Weatherford, Okla.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 01/10/2020