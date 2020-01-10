Tonight's high school schedule

6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at FS Northside
Cabot at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary
FS Southside at Conway
North Little Rock at LR Central
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Springdale
Van Buren at Bentonville
Rogers at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage
5A-EAST
Mountain Home at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Marion
Paragould at Searcy
Greene Co. Tech at Nettleton
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at HS Lakeside
Lake Hamilton at Sheridan
Hot Springs at LR Fair
Benton at Texarkana
5A-WEST
Alma at Vilonia
Greenbrier at Russellville
Greenwood at LR Christian
Siloam Springs at Beebe
4A-1
Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove
Shiloh Christian at Huntsville
Berryville at Gentry
Gravette at Farmington
4A-3
Brookland at Southside Batesville
Blytheville at Batesville
Valley View at Pocahontas*
Highland at Jonesboro Westside*
4A-4
Dover at Dardanelle
Morrilton at Clarksville
Ozark at Pottsville
Heber Springs at Subiaco Academy*
4A-5
Forrest City at Wynne
Joe T. Robinson at eStem
Pulaski Academy at Mills
Lonoke at LR McClellan
4A-7
De Queen at Mena
Hope at Nashville
Malvern at Bauxite
4A-8
Warren at Hamburg
Star City at Monticello
Crossett at Magnolia
3A-1 EAST
Valley Springs at Rose Bud
Bergman at Mountain View
Marshall at Clinton
3A-1 WEST
Mansfield at Greenland
Cedarville at Elkins
Charleston at West Fork
Waldron at Lincoln
3A-2
Harrisburg at Riverview
Palestine-Wheatley at Cave City
Newport at Bald Knob
Cedar Ridge at Harding Academy
3A-3
Rivercrest at Piggott
Osceola at Gosnell*
Trumann at Walnut Ridge*
3A-4
Paris at Two Rivers
Atkins at Fountain Lake
3A-5
Mayflower at Benton HG
Episcopal Collegiate at Central Ark. Christian
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Glen Rose
LISA Academy at Baptist Prep
3A-7
Bismarck at Ashdown
Fouke at Genoa Central
Centerpoint at Prescott
3A-8
Rison at Lake Village
Helena-West Helena at DeWitt
McGehee at Dollarway
Drew Central at Dumas
2A-1
Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter
Eureka Springs at Arkansas Arts Academy
Decatur at Yellville-Summit
2A-3
Salem at Sloan-Hendrix
Rector at Bay*
Riverside at Melbourne*
2A-4
Mountainburg at Hector
2A-5 NORTH
Des Arc at Nemo Vista
Conway Christian at Conway St. Joseph
2A-5 SOUTH
Carlisle at Maumelle Charter
Magnet Cove at Hazen
England at Bigelow
Cutter-Morning Star at Poyen
2A-6
Cross County at Clarendon
Barton at McCrory
Marianna at Marked Tree
KIPP Delta at East Poinsett County
2A-7
Acorn at Dierks
Horatio at Gurdon
Foreman at Murfreesboro
Cossatot River at Mount Ida
2A-8
Woodlawn at Hampton
Bearden at Lafayette Co.
Junction City at Parkers Chapel
Fordyce at Camden HG
1A-1
Deer at Mount Judea
Alpena at Kingston
Jasper at The New School*
1A-2
Calico Rock at Lead Hill
Bruno-Pyatt at Omaha
1A-3
Mammoth Spring at Armorel
Hillcrest at KIPP Blytheville
1A-4
Scranton at Western Yell Co.
1A-5
Guy-Perkins at Rural Special
Shirley at WS Greers Ferry
Timbo at Concord
Sacred Heart at Wonderview
1A-6
Bradford at Quest Academy
Brinkley at Midland
LISA Academy North at Marvell
Augusta at Abundant Life
1A-7
Trinity Christian at Kirby
Ouachita at Blevins
Caddo Hills at Mineral Springs
Mountain Pine at Oden
1A-8
Dermott at Bradley
Emerson at Nevada
Taylor at Hermitage
Nonconference
Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview
Buffalo Island at Crowley's Ridge
Christian Ministries at Jessieville
County Line at Lavaca
Future School of Fort Smith at Booneville
Johnson Co. Westside at Lifeway Christian
Lamar at Mt. Vernon-Enola
Manila at Ridgefield Christian
Mulberry/Pleasant View at NW Ark. Classical
SS Bee Branch at Danville
Union Christian at Magazine
*Boys only
Tournaments
Kell Classic
At Swifton
Boys
Viola vs. Tuckerman
Girls
Viola vs. Tuckerman
