The Nation in Brief

Harvey Weinstein (second from right) leaves Manhattan criminal court Thursday with his attorneys (from left) Donna Rotunno, Damon Cheronis and Arthur Aidala after the third day of jury selection in Weinstein’s sexual assault trial.

Weinstein-case judge says no to exit

NEW YORK -- The judge in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial declined a defense request that he step aside as jury selection dipped into a third day Thursday.

Judge James Burke announced his decision a day after Weinstein's lawyers sent him a letter asking that he remove himself from the case. They objected to comments Burke made when he asked Weinstein if he was willing to go to jail "for life" if he kept ignoring a court order that bars texting in the courtroom.

Weinstein's lawyers blasted the judge's comments as "prejudicial and inflammatory," and raised questions about his impartiality.

There was nothing improper about "scolding a recalcitrant defendant" over violating the cellphone ban, Burke said Thursday, adding that he was merely trying to scare Weinstein.

The defense also argued that Burke failed to adequately safeguard Weinstein's right to an impartial jury, in part by rejecting a request to halt jury selection for a "cooling off" period after prosecutors in Los Angeles filed new sex crime charges against Weinstein on Monday.

Weinstein is charged in New York with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006. The 67-year-old ex-studio boss has pleaded innocent and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.

So far, 66 prospective jurors have advanced to the next stage in what is expected to be a lengthy selection process.

Border stops decline for 7th month

SAN DIEGO -- The number of people arrested at or stopped from entering the United States on the Mexico border fell for a seventh-straight month in December, with Mexicans making up a larger part of the mix, authorities said Thursday.

U.S. authorities made 40,620 arrests of people who crossed illegally or who presented themselves at official crossings in December, down 5% from 42,651 in November and down 72% from a 13-year high of 144,116 in May.

Mexicans accounted for half of arrests and people stopped at official crossings, more than three times any other nationality and a shift from much of last year, when Guatemala and Honduras were the countries of origin.

The tally helps explain why the U.S. has turned more attention to Mexican asylum-seekers as President Donald Trump seeks to highlight moves to reshape immigration policy in his campaign for a second term.

The Trump administration has begun a host of other enforcement measures, including a test in El Paso, Texas, to quickly determine asylum claims and flights to deport Mexicans to Guadalajara to discourage repeat attempts.

Scrutiny of Iranian travelers reviewed

SEATTLE -- The Department of Homeland Security's civil-rights office said it will investigate reports that travelers of Iranian descent were singled out for extra scrutiny as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington last weekend, according to U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

The Seattle Democrat's office said Thursday that she had received assurances from Homeland Security that the matter is being reviewed and that the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties would send investigators to Washington.

The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation and further details.

Civil rights groups and lawmakers have been demanding information from the department after reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned for up to 11 hours at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash. The delays followed security warnings that Iran might retaliate for President Donald Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian general last week.

Guard accused of threatening Trump

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida security guard has been accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump as retaliation for the U.S. military killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The guard posted a live video on Facebook where he stated that "he killed my leader and I have to kill him" while periodically displaying a semi-automatic rifle, authorities said.

Chauncy Lump, 26, of the Fort Lauderdale area faces federal charges of threatening to kill the president and remained jailed Thursday with bail set at $100,000, according to court documents filed Wednesday by the Secret Service. He told agents that the threats weren't serious.

Lump, under the name "BlackMan vs. America," livestreamed a seven-minute video in which agents said he made several threats against the president, who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away. During the video, Lump showed a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

When confronted early Saturday at his home, Lump admitted producing the video, but said it was a joke, the FBI said in court documents. Agents noted that nowhere in the video did Lump say he was joking and conceded, "I should not have did it in the first place."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Sun Journal/Andree Kehn

Ruth Carney (left) and Mary Hopkins, volunteers at the Center for Wisdom’s Women, prepare African peanut stew Thursday for the Peasant Pantry Cafe, a monthly community lunch in Lewiston, Maine. The meal is generally centered on a specific country, and recipes are available for diners to try at home.

A Section on 01/10/2020