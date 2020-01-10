Police Beat

Woman tells police man choked, bit her

A Little Rock man was arrested after allegations he bit a woman's thumbs and choked her.

Little Rock police responded late Tuesday to 1419 S. Tyler St. and spoke to the accuser, who had red marks around her neck and some bite marks on her thumbs, according to an arrest report.

The suspect, Justin Elkins, 33, was questioned and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

He was booked at the Pulaski County jail and held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Disturbance ends in gunfire, arrest

Deputies said a Little Rock man was captured and taken to jail after he fired a gun at his child's mother shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Justin Battisto, 30, was booked at the Pulaski County jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office responded to the area of Willow Springs Road and learned that a man had fired a weapon in the vicinity, according to an arrest report.

Deputies caught up to the suspect at the Splash Car Wash on Arch Street Pike and he was detained, the report stated.

Battisto admitted firing his gun after an argument with his girlfriend, deputies said.

A firearm and ammunition were found inside his vehicle, the report stated.

Battisto was released after his first court appearance Thursday, according to court records.

Metro on 01/10/2020