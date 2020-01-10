Yule sales dip at Kohl's, Penney

People shop at a Kohl’s store after Thanksgiving in Colma, Calif. Several major mall-based stores reported drops in same-store sales over the Christmas period, despite a broader rise in consumer spending.

NEW YORK -- Mall-based retailers J.C. Penney, Kohl's and Victoria's Secret parent reported sales declines for the Christmas shopping season, underscoring continued challenges ahead from online rivals and other low-price competitors.

The reports, issued Thursday, come one day after Macy's reported a small decline in holiday sales, though it was better than what investors feared.

The weak results come as overall retail sales are expected to have increased for the holidays because of the strong economy. However, the divide between the winners and losers is widening. Discounters, feeling pressure from online behemoth Amazon, have been speeding up their deliveries and sprucing up their assortments. Stores like T.J. Maxx, which offer deep discounts on coveted brands, also have been resonating with shoppers.

But mall-based retailers have been slow to react to the increasing competition and also are struggling to get shoppers back into shopping centers.

The results at J.C. Penney and Kohl's suggest 2020 could be another difficult year for department stores, which were the worst-performing sector on the S&P 500 index in 2019.

In Little Rock's Park Plaza mall, Banana Republic will close its store later this month, joining its parent company Gap Inc. in leaving the shopping center. The two stores are neighbors and will create a sizable vacancy when they close -- more than 25,000 square feet.

In November, Gap closed a store in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. The company will continue to operate Gap Factory, a discount store in the Outlets of Little Rock. Banana Republic also has a Banana Republic Factory store at the Outlets of Little Rock.

In November, Sears announced that it will close its last store in Arkansas by February. The North Little Rock Sears store was a primary anchor in McCain Mall when it opened in March 1973.

J.C. Penney, which is trying to claw its way back from a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012, says sales at stores opened at least a year dropped 7.5% for the November and December period. Adjusted results, including the effects of the chain's exit from major appliances and furniture at its stores, decreased 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Feb. 27.

Penney's Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau, who joined the company in October 2018, jettisoned major appliances that were weighing down operating profits. That reversed the strategy of her predecessor, Marvin Ellison, who brought appliances to the showroom floor in an attempt to capitalize on the troubles of another ailing department store, Sears. Soltau turned the company's focus back to women's clothing and goods for the home like towels and bedsheets, which carry higher profit margins. Furniture is still available, but only online.

"Overall, the holiday figures underline the enormity of the task facing [J.C. Penney] as it enters 2020," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, a research firm. "This is a make or break year for the company and, sadly, these latest numbers suggest things will be more break than make."

Kohl's posted a 0.2% decline despite a number of new initiatives launched under CEO Michelle Gass. As of last summer, the department store chain has been accepting Amazon.com returns at all 1,100 stores. Customers can visit a local Kohl's store and return eligible Amazon items without a box or label. The company has said it has seen increased customer traffic as a result of this move.

Kohl's also launched exclusive brands ahead of the holidays, including Elizabeth and James from celebrities Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, as well as Scott Living, a home collection.

At L Brands, which operates Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, sales dropped 3%. Business was dragged down by Victoria's Secret, which suffered a 12% drop in same-store sales. In comparison, Bath & Body Works enjoyed a 9% increase. L Brands also cut its fourth quarter profit outlook, saying it expects to report earnings per share of $1.85. It had previously said that it would earn $2 per share in the quarter.

The declines at Kohl's and L Brands in particular were surprising, said Poonam Goyal, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

"Sales should have been up, but they weren't and that's a bit concerning," Goyal said. "They could have posted better results, and the fact that they didn't shows the need for them to drive traffic and maybe even shrink their stores into smaller formats. It's time to do more."

Online sales in the U.S. grew almost 19% compared with last year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse data, which tracked sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.

All signs pointed to confident U.S. consumers who were ready to open their wallets. Spending picked up in November and income gains topped projections, according to Commerce Department data released in December. This makes the sales declines at the traditional retailers more stark, according to Alex Arnold, a managing director of the consumer practice at investment bank Odeon Capital.

"You're just seeing this ongoing transformation of retail," he said. "The consumer is still engaged, which is good, but you have to be positioned for the market. It's not about opening a bunch of stores. It's about making investments in being competitive digitally."

In Thursday trading, J.C. Penney's shares fell 11%; Kohl's shares dropped 6.5%. L Brands stock added 4.5%.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Moreau of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, by Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press and by Jonathan Roeder and Jordyn Holman of Bloomberg News.

Business on 01/10/2020