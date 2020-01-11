Airstrike hits Syria rebel hub after truce

Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Syrian forces launched a wide ground offensive last week into the northwestern province of Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. The United Nations estimates that some 60,000 people have fled from the area, heading south, after the bombings intensified earlier this month. (AP Photo/Ghaith al-Sayed)

BEIRUT -- Syrian warplanes bombed a major rebel stronghold in the country's northwest on Friday, less than 24 hours after a cease-fire went into effect there, opposition activists said.

The attack, which killed eight Iran-backed Iraqi militiamen, comes amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Syrian activists and two Iraqi officials said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the planes targeted positions belonging to pro-Iran militias in the Boukamal area, near the border with Iraq. The Britain-based organization, which documents the war in Syria through a network of activists on the ground, said the planes struck, among other targets, weapons depots and vehicles belonging to the militias.

An Iraqi security official and another official, who was from the Iran-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, said warplanes targeted two vehicles carrying missiles on the Syrian side of the border. The strike was most likely carried out by Israeli warplanes, they said, but offered no evidence.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment on the Syria bombing.

The Iraqi officials identified the eight casualties as Iraqi militia fighters while the Observatory only said the eight were not Syrians, without giving their nationality. The death toll could rise further, officials said, as there were also wounded militiamen, some reportedly in serious conditions.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

The U.S. carried out military strikes in the area on Dec. 29, killing 25 members of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, in retaliation to a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that killed a U.S. contractor. The U.S. blamed that attack on a Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.

Nevertheless, activists reported an overall drop in violence in Syria's Idlib province compared with the past three weeks, which saw government forces capture more than two dozen rebel-held villages under the cover of airstrikes. The government offensive forced more than 200,000 people to flee for safer areas further north, near the border with Turkey.

Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants, is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.

The latest cease-fire in Syria's only remaining rebel stronghold was announced Thursday by Russia's state media. Turkey and Russia negotiated the truce at Turkey's request. Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his forces, while Turkey backs some Syrian opposition fighters.

Friday's airstrikes were reported by the Observatory, which said Russia warplanes executed intensive raids on the strategic rebel-held town of Maaret al-Numan and surrounding villages. The Observatory also said government forces and insurgents clashed in eastern parts of Idlib province Friday morning.

The Smart news agency, a Syrian opposition activist collective, said Friday's airstrikes concentrated on the western and northern neighborhoods of Maaret al-Numan.

The cease-fire was imposed in Idlib province early Thursday afternoon, according to Gen. Yuri Borenkov of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also made a rare visit to Syria this week for talks with Assad in Damascus.

The immediate goal of Assad's three-week offensive appeared to be taking Maaret al-Numan, which sits on the Damascus-Aleppo highway, in order to reopen the strategic road. It's been closed by the rebels since 2012.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeina Karam and Qassim Abdul-Zahra of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/11/2020