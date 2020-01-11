Body found under Benton overpass

A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A body was discovered underneath an overpass Saturday morning in Benton, authorities said.
The Benton Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious person shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the body under the Military Road overpass, according to a media release.
The male’s identity hasn’t been released, and neither has the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Benton police at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-TIPS.
