Body found under Benton overpass

by Tony Holt | Today at 3:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A body was discovered underneath an overpass Saturday morning in Benton, authorities said.

The Benton Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious person shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the body under the Military Road overpass, according to a media release.

The male’s identity hasn’t been released, and neither has the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benton police at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-TIPS.

