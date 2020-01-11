Bounces go LR Christian's way late in victory

5A-WEST GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 69, GREENWOOD 62

A miss in the final minute eased the path for Little Rock Christian's girls in their 69-62 victory over Greenwood in the Warriors' first game at the new Warrior Arena on Friday night in Little Rock.

A three-point shot by 5-10 sophomore guard Ashton Elley gave Little Rock Christian (11-2, 1-0 5A-West) a 62-56 lead with 3:47 left in the game. Junior guard Shea Goodwin's 8-foot jumper from the lane put Greenwood (10-4, 0-1) within 62-58 with 2:43 left.

The Warriors failed to score on their next three possessions, but Greenwood was unable to take advantage.

With a chance to pull within one score, a 5-foot shot from the lane by Greenwood junior guard Haven Clements bounced halfway through the rim and rolled out with 52 seconds left.

"This was a game with two really good teams," Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers said. "One bounce here or there, the game could really swing either way. That was a shot we were definitely looking at, and when it came out, we definitely wanted to get the rebound."

Assistant coach Ryan Lensing, filling in for Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves, who was away for a funeral, said he knew how that shot might have changed the final minute.

"If she makes it, we're not pressing as hard," Lensing said. "We're just trying to make them turn it over, and we wouldn't have had to foul. But they were in the bonus, and that makes it tough. They stepped up and made their free throws, and that was the difference in the game."

Two free throws by senior guard Yasmin Ott gave Little Rock Christian a 64-58 lead with 41.8 seconds left. Goodwin's layup pulled Greenwood to within 65-62 with 13.2 seconds left, but Ott hit two more free throws with 9.8 seconds left to give the Warriors a 67-62 lead.

Ott and sophomore guard Isis Isom led Little Rock Christian with 18 points each. Elley scored 12 points and junior center Wynter Rogers added 10.

Junior guard Kinley Fisher scored 17 points to lead Greenwood. Clements scored 12 and junior guard Ally Sockey 10.

The final score tied Little Rock Christian's second-largest lead of the game. Its other seven-point advantage came in the first three minutes of the game. The Warriors led by eight points twice in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Little Rock Christian took an 8-1 lead on a layup by Isom, a three-pointer by Elley, and a three-point play by Rogers to open the game, but Greenwood responded.

"It seems like every girl on their team can score," Lensing said.

A 10-1 run gave Greenwood an 11-9 lead following Fisher's 10-foot jumper from the lane with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

"We are very similar in a lot of ways," Rogers said. "Both teams will have a chance of making some noise in the 5A playoffs, for sure."

Neither team would lead by more than four points through the remainder of the first half.

Two free throws by Fisher tied the score at 23-23 with 5:18 left in the second quarter. Three-pointers by senior forward Ashlynne Robeson and Elley gave Little Rock Christian second-quarter leads of 30-27 and 35-31, respectively.

A layup by Goodwin midway through the final minute of the second quarter pulled Greenwood to within 35-33 at halftime.

"The game kind of played out like we felt like it would," Rogers said. "Our defense put us in a good place, and then Yasmin and Isis did a great job of putting pressure on their defense with their quickness and speed."

BOYS

Little Rock Christian 63, Greenwood 46

Freshman guard Layden Blocker scored 18 points to lead the Warriors over the Bulldogs.

Junior guard Trey Jones also scored 12 points for Little Rock Christian (6-5, 1-0 5A-West). Junior guard Colin Cooper and sophomore center Creed Williamson each scored 10 points.

Sophomore guard Samuel Forbus and junior center Braden Stein led Greenwood (3-11, 0-1) with 10 points each.

