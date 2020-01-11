Clinton investigation seen coming up empty

WASHINGTON -- A Justice Department inquiry that began more than two years ago in response to conservatives clamoring for more investigations of Hillary Clinton has effectively ended with no tangible results, with current and former law enforcement officials saying they never expected the effort to produce much of anything.

John Huber, the U.S. attorney in Utah, was tapped in November 2017 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into concerns raised by President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress that the FBI had not fully pursued cases of possible corruption at the Clinton Foundation and during her time as secretary of state when the U.S. government decided not to block the sale of a company called Uranium One.

As part of his review, Huber examined documents and conferred with federal law enforcement officials in Little Rock, who were handling an inquiry into the Clinton Foundation, people familiar with the matter said. Current and former officials said Huber has largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing -- though the assignment has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to lawmakers, these people said.

The potential conclusion of the investigation with no criminal charges or other known impacts is likely to roil some in the GOP who had hoped the prosecutor would vindicate their long-held suspicions about a political rival.

Trump, though, has largely shifted his focus to a different federal prosecutor tapped to do a separate, special investigation: U.S. Attorney in Connecticut John Durham, who Attorney General William Barr assigned last year to explore the origins of the FBI's 2016 probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

That FBI investigation was being supervised by special counsel Robert Mueller III in late 2017 when Trump and his supporters were pressuring senior law enforcement officials to appoint a second special counsel to pursue Clinton.

"Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary and the Dems," the president tweeted at the time.

Sessions sent a letter to Huber instructing him to review a wide array of issues related to Clinton.

A spokeswoman for Huber referred questions to Justice Department headquarters, where a spokeswoman declined to comment. A spokesman for Sessions also declined to comment.

Conservative lawmakers were initially encouraged by Huber's assignment, seeing it as a sign that Clinton faced new legal jeopardy. But from the start, senior officials in the Justice Department viewed Huber's task as unlikely to lead to anything of significance beyond appeasing angry lawmakers and the president.

"We didn't expect much of it, and neither did he," said one person familiar with the matter who like others spoke on condition of anonymity because of persistent political sensitivities connected to the 2016 election. "And as time went on, a lot of people just forgot about it."

