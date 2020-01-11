Follow live: Arkansas faces Ole Miss in Oxford

An Arkansas Razorbacks logo is shown on a basketball in this undated photo.

Arkansas 10, Ole Miss 2 - 15:32 left first half

Isaiah Joe added another left-corner 3 following the Ole Miss timeout. He's got six early points, which is a great sign for the Razorbacks.

Joe made three left-corner 3s in the first two months of the season, and he has two from there in the opening four-plus minutes today.

Jeantal Cylla is getting some early run in place of Adrio Bailey. We'll see if he appears more settled in today.

Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 2 - 16:49 left first half

The Rebels opened the game with a pair of free throws, but Arkansas has answered back with seven straight points.

Desi Sills got the Razorbacks on the board with a layup, Jimmy Whitt hit two free throws, then Isaiah Joe buried a left-corner 3 in transition. Not a bad start for Arkansas. Ole Miss calls for time.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills and Adrio Bailey.

Eric Musselman is sticking with this group to kick things off for the eighth consecutive game. It's been really good defensively this season, allowing just .83 points per possession, according to HoopLens analytics.

Jones has played extremely well over the last five games, averaging nearly 25 points while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in five straight for the first time in his Razorbacks career, and he has hit four 3s in each of the last three games.

We'll see if Isaiah Joe has a bounce-back night. He finished 2 of 9 from 3 in the loss at LSU and scored 13 points, his lowest output since Nov. 30.

Also interested to see how Musselman handles minutes with players behind Bailey. He said on Thursday we could see more Jeantal Cylla and/or the five-guard lineup a little bit more.

Ole Miss’ starters: Devontae Shuler (6-2), Berlin Tyree (6-2), KJ Buffen (6-7), Blake Hinson (6-7) and Khadim Sy (6-10).

The Rebels enter today’s game losers of back-to-back games, including a 10-point road loss at Texas A&M to open SEC play. Tyree was the lone Ole Miss player with a pulse on the offensive end, finishing with 26 points on 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Shuler also added 12 points.

Ole Miss has been a pretty average team to this point in the season. It doesn’t do just a whole lot well, except defend the 3. The Rebels have held opponents to 28.8 percent beyond the arc, which ranks in the top 30, according to KenPom.

Tyree is the biggest offensive threat facing Arkansas. He takes 32.7 percent of Ole Miss’ shots when he is in the lineup. Hinson, for a forward, shoots the 3 fairly well, knocking down 37.5 percent of his 48 looks on the year. Sy, per KenPom, is rebounding better than eight percent of the team’s misses.