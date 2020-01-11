Iowa's eight stun No. 12 Maryland

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket Friday during the Hawkeyes’ 67-49 victory over No. 12 Maryland in Iowa City. Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes with 26 points.

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Hawkeyes were down to eight scholarship players and still outplayed No. 12 Maryland.

Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 as Iowa beat Maryland 67-49 Friday night. Garza added 13 rebounds.

"We realized we had a decision to make," Wieskamp said. "A lot of people are counting us out, realizing we're missing some of our best players. We could either fold, listen to that, not compete as hard as we could, or band together and just focus on the seven, eight guys we have playing."

Wieskamp and Garza had 32 of Iowa's 38 first-half points. The Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) got more balanced scoring in the second half, leading by as many as 22 points.

"We have a lot of good players left," Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said. "The guys that come in have the ability to compete and play mistake-free basketball."

The Terrapins (13-3, 3-2) were held to their second-lowest point total of the season. Jalen Smith scored 13 to lead Maryland.

Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said he tried everything and was left confused by the loss.

"We didn't look like us," Turgeon said. "I mean, I'm looking out there, 'Who are those guys out there tonight?' We tried to fix it. We could never fix it."

Turgeon used 11 players in the first half, trying to find a solution after an early lead got away from the Terrapins.

"We were bad," Turgeon said. "We were bad. We stunk. I've been doing this a long time, and that ranks up there as one of the worst one of my teams have played.

"We did good-cop-bad-cop. We tried everything. We couldn't get them motivated."

NO. 6 BUTLER 70,

PROVIDENCE 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 as Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 61/2 minutes and held on to win.

Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East), who have won six in a row.

Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence (10-7, 3-1).

Sports on 01/11/2020