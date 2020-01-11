'Love terrorists' remark draws apology

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, does a television interview Friday just outside the House chamber. He apologized to Democrats by tweet.

A top House Republican apologized Friday for inflammatory comments he made earlier in the week accusing Democrats of "being in love with terrorists," and said that is not what he believes.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, faced widespread criticism for his remarks, including from Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Iraq War veteran who said she lost parts of her body "fighting terrorists."

"Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week," Collins began in the first of five tweets.

Collins leveled the accusation at his colleagues Wednesday on Fox News as the House debated a war- powers resolution requiring congressional authority for President Donald Trump to carry out military actions against Iran.

Trump's order for a lethal drone strike against a top Iranian commander and the partisan reaction have prompted accusations from some lawmakers and former Trump administration officials that those who criticized the commander in chief were less than patriotic and were empowering the enemy.

Collins's apology came several hours after Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, published a scathing letter to the congressman on CNN.com.

"You are not a talk radio host or a carnival barker," Bharara wrote. "You are a pastor, an attorney and a sitting member of Congress. Therefore, the evidence would suggest you should know better. To utter such garbage, which you know to be false and defamatory, goes against all the training and teaching you must have received. But you got your cheap shot across, and perhaps that's all that matters to you."

Similarly, Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, condemned Collins' assertion that Democrats not only were in love with terrorists but "mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families." Collins was referring to Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad early Jan. 3. He was designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2005.

"Disgusting," McFaul tweeted. "As US ambassador to Russia, I became accustomed to addressing disinformation [President Vladimir] Putin propagated about Americans. I never expected that elected Members of Congress would engage in the same, making grotesque false statements about fellow Americans. Stop this nonsense."

In his Twitter apology, Collins suggested it was his own service in Iraq in 2008 that made him so defensive of Trump's decision to target Soleimani.

"I witnessed firsthand the brutal death of countless soldiers who were torn to shreds by this vicious terrorist. Soleimani was nothing less than an evil mastermind who viciously killed and wounded thousands of Americans," Collins said. "These images will live with me for the rest of my life, but that does not excuse my response on Wednesday evening."

It's unclear what prompted Collins's apology. Just two hours earlier on Fox News, when asked about the comment, Collins said, "It was very frustrating to me that we don't call it what it is, and that's a president who attacked a terrorist," Collins said.

Pressed on the question of whether Democrats "love" terrorists, Collins said: "I think their actions are betraying them at this point. Do all of them love terrorists? No. But they won't acknowledge he was a terrorist. They won't acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world for Soleimani to be taken out."

Almost simultaneous with Collins posting his apology, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., called him out on the floor for the comments and urged him to apologize to every Democrat.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., then read Collins's Twitter apology aloud. But Scalise also sought to explain the comment, saying it was said in the context of Republicans' broader disappointment in the response to Soleimani's death.

Hoyer thanked Scalise for letting him know, adding: "We ought to deal with one another based upon the intellectual arguments, the constitutional premises, and the law. Not on personalities or assertions of malintent."

