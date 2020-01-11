Man found fatally injured at NLR apartment complex

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The discovery of a critically injured man in North Little Rock has led to the city’s first homicide case of the year.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to Velvet Ridge Apartments, located north of McCain Boulevard between Camp Robinson Road and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. There, they found an "unresponsive" victim on the ground suffering from "significant physical injuries," said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a police spokeswoman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

The victim’s name was not released Saturday evening pending notification of next of kin. His body will be transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

North Little Rock police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.