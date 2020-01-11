No. 2 Oregon falls flat against Arizona State

Arizona State guard Sara Bejedi (3) celebrates with teammates after Arizona State defeated No. 2 Oregon 72-66 during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State kept No. 2 Oregon within reach, just as it did against its previous two ranked opponents.

Unlike losses to No. 18 Arizona and No. 8 UCLA, the Sun Devils were the ones making the key plays down the stretch, pulling out one of the program's biggest wins under Coach Charli Turner Thorne.

Robbi Ryan scored 11 of her 17 points fourth quarter, Jamie Ruden hit two big baskets late and Arizona State stormed back to upset Oregon 72-66 on Friday night.

"This was up there on my list, just for fun games, fun wins," said a wet-haired Thorne, who was doused with Powerade bottles by her players. "We just stuck together. They were locked in even when we weren't doing the things we wanted to be doing."

Arizona State (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) labored offensively most of the night without point guard Kiara Russell (foot), clanging one shot after another to fall behind by 13.

Then something finally clicked.

Led by Ryan, the Sun Devils raced past the flat-footed Ducks (12-2, 2-1) on a 16-2 run to take a 58-56 lead.

Arizona State lost the lead, got it back and kept Oregon at arm's length with clutch plays in the closing minutes.

Ryan hit four three-pointers and had 11 points in the fourth quarter after starting 0 for 2 from three-point range. Ruden scored twice inside in the final 1:13 and grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.

Reili Richardson hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds and had 10 points in the fourth quarter despite playing with the flu.

NO. 3 OREGON STATE 63,

ARIZONA 61

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Mikayla Pivec scored 17 points, including the go-ahead short jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and No. 3 Oregon State (15-0, 3-0 Pac-12) stayed undefeated with a victory over No. 18 Arizona (14-2, 2-2).

Pivec shot 7 of 12 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Her biggest moment was in the final seconds when she got the ball in the paint, drove to the basket and finished the contested short jumper over Arizona's defense.

Arizona had a chance to win in the final second, but Aari McDonald's three-point attempt was blocked by Destiny Slocum right before the buzzer.

NO. 5 STANFORD 73,

CALIFORNIA 40

STANFORD, Calif. -- Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer became the first women's basketball coach with 500 regular-season victories in a single conference, and her No. 5 Stanford team beat California in the first of two weekend meetings between the Bay Area rivals.

Freshmen Haley Jones and Ashten Prechtel scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, as the Cardinal (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12) took control from the opening tipoff to win their fourth consecutive game since the team's lone defeat at Texas on Dec. 22.

Cold-shooting, overmatched Cal (8-6, 0-3) fell behind immediately and couldn't keep up, trailing 39-15 at halftime before scoring only three points in the third quarter on 1-for-14 shooting. Jazlen Green scored 10 points to lead the Bears.

NO. 8 UCLA 84, UTAH 54

SALT LAKE CITY -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points, Charisma Osborne had 17 and UCLA routed Utah to improve to 15-0, extending the best start in school history.

Charisma Osborne added 17 points to help the Bruins go to 4-0 in the Pac-12. UCLA shot 81% in the fourth quarter to turn it into a blowout.

Julie Brosseau had 10 points for the Utes (7-8, 0-4). They have lost four in a row.

NO. 15 DEPAUL 85,

SETON HALL 68

CHICAGO -- Lexi Held had 21 points and six steals and Kelly Campbell added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for DePaul.

Sonya Morris had 18 points for the Blue Demons (14-2, 4-0 Big East). Chante Stonewall scored 16 points and Deja Church had 13.

DePaul pulled away with a 14-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, capped by Held's layup to make it 76-59 with 6:19 left in the fourth.

Barbara Johnson led Seton Hall (10-6, 3-2) with 17 points.

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 69,

DRAKE 67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Sydney Manning hit a three-pointer as time ran out to lift Missouri State past Drake.

Trailing 65-58 with 21/2 minutes to go, the Lady Bears (13-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley) finished on a 11-2 run, the first eight points coming on free throws.

Manning finished with 16 points, making 4 of 8 from the arc.

Sara Rhine had 23 points for Drake (9-5, 1-1).

