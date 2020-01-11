Northside pulls away from Bryant late

FORT SMITH -- In a game of swinging momentum shifts, the constant of a Jaylin Williams basket inside the lane was too much for Bryant to overcome.

Williams, the 6-10 University of Arkansas signee, scored 10 of his game-high 26 in the fourth quarter to lift the Grizzlies to a 60-50 6A-Central victory over the Hornets on Friday night at Kaundart Fieldhouse.

Northside (11-4, 1-0) trailed 44-42 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Bryant (8-6, 0-1) 18-6 to pull away for the victory.

"What I was pleased with is that we kept up the defensive effort after we took the lead," Grizzlies Coach Eric Burnett said. "We could have relaxed, but we were relentless in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 48-48, Garrett Keller scored on a drive to give Northside the lead for good at 50-48 with 3:10 left. Williams then added a basket for a 52-48 lead.

After forcing a turnover, Northside ran back-to-back post-up plays for Williams and the baskets increased the lead to 56-48 with 1:05 left.

"We knew they were going to get [Williams], and he is a lot to deal with," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "When we tried to adjust in the fourth quarter, it worked against us.

"If we could have made a few more baskets, that would have helped. It is not a good combination of [Williams] scoring down low and us missing shots. The good looks that fell in the third quarter did not in the fourth."

Trailing 24-23 at halftime, the Hornets used a 14-5 run to open up a 37-29 lead with 4:16 left in the third quarter, thanks to a three-pointer by Khasen Robinson.

"We did shoot the ball well in the third quarter," Abrahamson said. "I knew when we had the lead they were not going away. We could not maintain our shooting."

The Grizzlies roared back to get within 44-42 at the end of the third quarter, thanks to a Garrett Keller layup off a Williams assist with 23 seconds left. Keller scored 8 of his 10 second-half points in the third quarter to keep Northside in the game.

"Down eight, we could have folded," Burnett said. "We picked up the defense to get back into the game. Garrett Keller did a great job attacking the basket and getting some big buckets [in the second half]."

Williams opened the fourth quarter with two post-up buckets sandwiched around a layup by Jacob Joe to give Northside a 48-44 lead. Camren Hunter then scored on consecutive possessions to tie it at 48-48 with four minutes to play.

Amarious Owens added 10 points for Northside. Hunter and Treylon Payne each scored 15 to lead Bryant.

Girls

Fort smith NORTHSIDE 67, BRYANT 47

The Lady Bears (12-3, 1-0) opened defense of their 6A-Central title with victory over the Lady Hornets (8-5, 0-1).

Northside led 15-8 after the first quarter, then opened the second with a spurt to push the lead to 21-10.

Another scoring spurt in the fourth quarter saw the lead quickly balloon to 20 points.

Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 27 points to lead the Lady Bears, while Jazzlyn Coleman added 11. Parris Atkins scored 15 to lead Bryant.

Sports on 01/11/2020