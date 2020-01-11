Paper seeks to intervene in records case over state phone

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday took steps to intervene in a public records case over whether a former state agency director's messages on his state-issued phone should be made public.

An attorney for Mark Myers, the former director of the then-Department of Information Services, also asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Friday to seal the messages from public view if they must be filed as exhibits with the court.

The case was assigned to Piazza after Circuit Judge Tim Fox recused from the case without explanation Friday morning.

The Democrat-Gazette had not filed a motion to intervene late Friday afternoon, but an attorney for the newspaper had filed an "entry of appearance" asking to receive copies of future case filings as an intervenor. Newspaper officials said Friday that the paper planned to ask Piazza to allow it to intervene in the case.

"In 2017, the Democrat-Gazette requested under the Freedom of Information Act documents concerning correspondence between the then-director of Information Services and a vendor's representative," Deputy Managing Editor Kim Christ said in a Friday statement. "The request was denied because of an ongoing criminal investigation. Now that the investigation is over, we have renewed our request and are seeking to intervene in the lawsuit over the release of the documents. We strongly believe in the public's right to know how their government is operating."

Myers sued Amy Fecher, the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services, on Thursday to block the release of messages he exchanged with a vendor's representative several years ago. The Division of Information Services is part of the transformation agency.

The Democrat-Gazette recently renewed its request for access to the messages, which are at the center of a personal relationship Myers had with a representative for Cisco. Myers' agency entered into three projects with the company totaling $8.2 million. Public records requests this newspaper had made in 2017 were denied because the messages were part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The three projects and Myers' relationship with the Cisco representative were flagged by auditors, leading to Myers' resignation in 2016 and a subsequent criminal investigation.

State auditors told lawmakers in June 2017 that it appeared that Myers violated standards of conduct in state law and failed to adhere to the department's technology policy, on the basis of a review of the three projects.

Myers' attorney, Maximillan Sprinkle, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge that the approximately 3,000 messages "contain deeply personal exchanges, musings and information that could potentially create significant embarrassment to him and his acquaintance if they are made public." Rutledge had been asked to review whether the records should be released, but she declined, saying that it was beyond the scope of her office to determine if a record is a public record.

Myers then sued Fecher before the transformation agency could release the records. Sprinkle, in pleadings to the court, has argued that the messages on the state phone were personal communications and that they should not be released under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

