Pelosi signals time move on impeachment articles

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, shown arriving Friday at the Capitol, said in a letter that she would meet with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler next week to discuss sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will take steps next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, ending Democrats' blockade of President Donald Trump's Senate trial.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said Friday that she was proud of their "courage and patriotism" and warned that senators now have a choice as they consider the charges of abuse and obstruction against the president.

"In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to do 'impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,'" Pelosi wrote. "Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution."

The move could mean the trial starts as soon as next week.

At the Capitol on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a terse comment: "About time," adding that the Senate is "anxious to get started," and "we'll get about it as soon as we can."

Other Republicans were more vocal in condemning what they called a strategic misstep by the speaker -- one that undermined months of Democratic messaging that cast Trump as a threat to national security because of his alleged effort to use nearly $400 million in Ukrainian military aid as a bargaining chip to force that nation's leaders to investigate his political foes. Trump insists that he did nothing wrong, but his defiance of the House Democrats' investigation led to an additional charge of obstruction of Congress.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., a top defender of Trump, said Democrats argued for months that "this had to be done, there was an urgent need to remove the president from office, and it steps all over that message to then stall for so long afterwards." The gambit, he said, likely only frustrated independent voters who want to see Congress work with the president.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4WsCLlGsDg]

"Short term, long term, history isn't going to be kind to them," he said. "The speaker gets credit for being smarter than this, and this is just a straight-up miscalculation."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, slammed Pelosi in a statement for creating "unnecessary chaos with this pointless delay" that may have further delayed congressional ratification of the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

"From the beginning, it's been unclear what the goal of this hurry-up-and-wait tactic was or what the country stood to gain," Grassley said. "We now know the answer was nothing."

Soon after Pelosi sent out the letter, Trump criticized her in an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News. He said it was "ridiculous" that she withheld the articles.

"She should have sent them a long time ago. It just belittles the process," Trump said. "Nancy Pelosi will go down as the least successful speaker of the House in the history of our nation."

The president also expressed concern about former national security adviser John Bolton's announcement that he would testify in the Senate trial if called. Asked if he would invoke executive privilege to stop it, Trump said, "I think you have to for the sake of the office."

"You can't be in the White House as president -- future, I'm talking about future, many future presidents -- and have a security adviser, anybody having to do with security, and legal, and other things" testify, Trump said.

The comments contradicted remarks from Trump on Thursday. The president said he didn't plan to block Bolton from testifying: "I don't stop it."

Bolton said Monday that he would testify if subpoenaed during Trump's impeachment trial, injecting fresh drama into the proceedings, which have been delayed as Democrats demanded that key figures -- including Bolton -- appear as witnesses.

Chuck Cooper, an attorney for Bolton, declined to comment.

Bolton was present for several of the internal White House discussions about Ukraine policy that were at the heart of the Democrats' impeachment case.

Since the House vote on Dec. 18 to impeach the president, Pelosi has been in a standoff with McConnell that has consumed Capitol Hill and scrambled the political dynamics. She said she did not want to send the articles to the Senate unless she knew there would be a fair trial with witness testimony.

Pelosi also asked McConnell for details on the structure of the trial so she could decide who to appoint as impeachment managers. McConnell never provided them.

On Friday, Pelosi ended the stalemate by saying she had asked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to be prepared to take to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

"I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further," Pelosi wrote in the letter to her colleagues. She did not announce a date for the House vote.

The move eases for now the protracted showdown between Pelosi and McConnell over the rare impeachment trial, only the third in the nation's history.

Transmittal of the documents and naming of House impeachment managers are the next steps needed to start the Senate trial. Yet, questions remain in the Senate on the scope and duration of the trial.

McConnell wants to launch a speedy trial without new witnesses, but Democrats point to new evidence that has emerged as they press for fresh testimony, as well as Bolton's willingness to testify.

Despite McConnell's wishes for a speedy trial, some Republicans in his caucus have indicated that they are open to witnesses.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is up for reelection this year, said in a statement Friday that she is in discussions with some of her GOP colleagues about how they can adhere "as closely as practical" to former President Bill Clinton's trial, which included non-public witness testimony.

[DOCUMENT: Pelosi's letter on articles of impeachment » arkansasonline.com/111pelosi/]

"I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for witnesses for both the House managers and the president's counsel if they choose to do so," Collins said. "It is important that both sides be treated fairly."

Also Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., shared a video clip from two decades ago in which McConnell talked about the importance of witnesses in Clinton's impeachment trial.

"A Senate trial should be like any other trial," Schiff said in a tweet in which he shared the clip. "Senators should hear from witnesses. Senators should see the documents. Only then can they make the best possible decision regarding the president's misconduct. Once upon a time, Mitch McConnell felt the same."

The clip is from a McConnell appearance on Larry King Live on CNN.

As Pelosi has withheld the articles of impeachment, Republicans have had the leverage, with a slim 53-47 Senate majority, as McConnell rebuffed the Democratic demands for testimony and documents. But Democrats have used the delay to appeal to wavering GOP senators. It takes 51 senators to set the rules.

"When we say fair trial, we mean facts, we mean witnesses, we mean documents," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., promising votes ahead. "Every single one of us, in this Senate, will have to take a stand. How do my Republican friends want the American people, their constituents, and history to remember them?"

After Pelosi's announcement Friday, Schumer issued a short statement saying his Democratic caucus is "ready for the trial to begin and will do everything we can to see that the truth comes out."

As Democrats in both chambers began to signal this week that they were ready to end the holdout and move on with the trial, Pelosi kept her counsel close -- to the point that even senior deputies did not know precisely what she had in mind.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., refused to answer questions about the gambit into Friday morning. As he walked onto the House floor for the week's final votes, reporters peppered him with questions about Pelosi's plans and he flashed a look of exasperation.

"I don't know," he said. "You'll have to ask her."

On a July telephone call with Ukraine's new president, Trump held up military aid to Ukraine and asked that nation's leader to open an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. A Ukrainian gas company had hired Hunter Biden when his father was vice president and the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden. Joe Biden is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination this year.

The delay on impeachment has also upended the political calendar, with the weekslong trial now expected to bump into presidential nominating contests, which begin in early February. Several Democratic senators are running for their party's nomination.

It's still unclear who Pelosi will appoint as impeachment managers to prosecute the case in the Senate.

Nadler, D-N.Y., and Schiff are likely to lead the team.

What is more certain is that the group will be more diverse than the 1999 team in Clinton's trial, who were all male and all white. Pelosi is expected to ensure that the managers are diverse in gender and race, and also geographically.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Darlene Superville and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; by Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade of The Washington Post; and by Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP

Chuck Grassley

Photo by AP

Susan Collins

Photo by AP

Adam Schiff

Photo by AP

Chuck Schumer

