Plan takes detourfor coach, Cousins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Kirk Cousins starting the 49ers' first playoff game at Levi's Stadium was how Coach Kyle Shanahan planned it when he took over in San Francisco back in 2017.

The surprise is that Cousins is starting for the Minnesota Vikings instead of the Niners when the teams meet in the divisional round today.

Things have worked out just fine for both Cousins and Shanahan even though the quarterback and play-caller never reunited after building a strong relationship during their time together in Washington in 2012-13.

The 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade from New England during the 2017 season months before Cousins hit the free-agent market and have built a strong team around a different quarterback.

Cousins ended up with the Vikings on a fully guaranteed $84 million, three-year contract. He is coming off the biggest victory of his career, having thrown the game-winning TD pass in overtime to Kyle Rudolph last week in a 26-20 victory at New Orleans.

That success comes as no surprise to Shanahan, who was part of the staff in Washington that drafted Cousins in the fourth round and helped develop him into an NFL starter.

"I think he's always just steadily climbed," Shanahan said. "Every time he's gotten more opportunities, he's only gotten better. I know when he's had bad games, he's always learned from them, come back and respond. I think he's been given the right opportunity. Whenever he's been given the right opportunity, I think he's shown people he's one of the better quarterbacks in this league."

Cousins feels the same way about Shanahan as a play-caller and coach and is not surprised at the success he's had in rebuilding a losing franchise in San Francisco.

"I've been fortunate to be around some great coaches. And Kyle's certainly one of them," Cousins said. "He's shown that through the years since we have gone our separate ways."

But none of that will matter once the game starts. Shanahan says neither side has any advantage because of knowledge on how the other one operates.

"I'm not sitting there going against Kirk," Shanahan said. "So I think that stuff is totally overrated. He's been a lot of places, he can do a lot of things that I don't know about."

FIRST TIMERS

Only a dozen players currently on the 49ers' roster have postseason experience and even that number is a bit inflated because it includes Garoppolo, who got only two snaps of mop-up duty in one game, and players like receiver Jordan Matthews who are likely to be inactive. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who has played in two Super Bowls, said the key to dealing with that lack of playoff experience is to make sure you don't try to do too much.

"When a lot of people get in the playoffs, they think they've got to do more," Sanders said. "At the end of the day, you're in the playoffs, you've already been winning games. Just remain who you are."

STEADY SPECIALISTS

If Saturday's weather involves wind or rain, the Vikings aren't worried about the ability of their specialists to adjust, even though they're used to the controlled climate of U.S. Bank Stadium and played inside last week at the Superdome. Ninth-year kicker Dan Bailey has made 21 straight field goals, with his last miss coming on Oct. 20. Tenth-year punter Britton Colquitt, who went the entire regular season without a touchback, grossed an average of 49.7 yards on his six punts at New Orleans.

"If the wind is going to be a factor, we want to try to use it to our advantage," special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said. "The guys are aware of it. We've been on top of the forecast."

Photo by AP

Kirk Cousins

Sports on 01/11/2020