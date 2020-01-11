Sections
Police: Man fatally shot in Little Rock home

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:12 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Officers stand outside the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Little Rock. ( Nyssa Kruse)

A man was shot dead inside a Little Rock home Saturday morning in what police believe was a domestic incident.

Officer Eric Barnes said police responded at 9:21 a.m. to a call from a home on Jeck Court, roughly two miles west of College Station, for a report of a shooting. The shooting call came from inside the house, he said.

A man was found in the home suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Barnes, a spokesman for the department, said the man was either a current or ex-boyfriend of someone there and was shot after a “disturbance.”

A woman identified as the shooter was being interviewed Saturday morning, and Barnes said police are investigating whether the shooting was justified.

Multiple adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no children were there, according to authorities.

Barnes said it might take several days to determine whether the shooting was justified.

