VIDEO: Farmington surges past Gravette

FARMINGTON -- Farmington didn't need extra sessions Friday to remain undefeated in 4A-1 Conference play.

Makenna Vanzant scored 24 points and Tori Kersey 20 to lead the Lady Cardinals to a 72-48 victory over Gravette in Cardinal Arena. Trinity Johnson added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Shylee Morrison scored 24 to lead Gravette (9-7, 1-2).

Friday's win followed a tough road game on Tuesday at Pea Ridge, where Farmington won 49-48 in two overtimes.

"A game like that will take a lot of energy out of you," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. "What you don't want to do is come back and have a letdown. That stuff starts at practice with preparation at the next practice. Our kids were very workmanlike after the Pea Ridge game."

The Lady Cardinals (16-3, 3-0) went early to Kersey, a 5-foot-11 junior forward who had 19 points in the first half to stake Farmington to a 37-25 lead. Farmington began to pull away in the second quarter with Kersey doing most of the damage against Gravette with inside moves near the basket.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to see Farmington coach Brad Johnson speak after the game.]

Vanzant added a 3-pointer after Kersey opened the second quarter with consecutive baskets. Farmington grabbed its first double-digit lead on a rebound basket by sophomore Morgan Brye and Vazant ended the first half with a driving layup to put the Lady Cardinals ahead 37-25.

"(Kersey) played outstanding, especially in the first half," Johnson said. "She worked really hard in the post and we did a good job of finding her."

Gravette attempted to climb back into the game behind Morrison, a top scorer and playmaker who had 19 points after three quarters. But Farmington countered Morrison's surge with long-range shooting by Vanzant and Trinity Johnson, who had three 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Gravette 16 9 19 4 -- 48

Farmington 17 20 23 12 -- 72

Gravette (9-7, 1-2): Morrison 24, Beranek 9, Chilton 8, Hamilton 7.

Farmington (16-3, 3-0): Vanzant 24, Kersey 20, Johnson 12, Tidwell 5, Brye 5, Dillard 3, Culpeper 3.

BOYS

FARMINGTON 48, GRAVETTE 42

Austin Shelley scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead Farmington past Gravette.

Farmington needed Shelley's production inside to hold off Gravette, which twice closed to within one point in the fourth quarter. Shelley, a 6-foot-7 senior center, countered with consecutive baskets before Carson Simmons followed with a steal and a layup to put the Cardinals ahead 45-40 with under 50 seconds to play.

Logan Landwehr added 12 points for Farmington while Tristan Batie scored 11 points and Brady Hunt 10 to lead Gravette.

Gravette 8 14 4 16 -- 42

Farmington 8 16 11 13 -- 48

Gravette (10-6, 1-2): Batie 11, Hunt 10, Carver 6, Donnell 5, Furlow 5, Austin 5, Dunfree 3, Trembly 2.

Farmington (8-6, 2-1): Shelley 15, Landwehr 12, Donavan 9, Simmons 8, Funk 2, Watson 2.

Preps Sports on 01/11/2020