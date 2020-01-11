PREP BASKETBALL: Lavaca's third-quarter run dooms County Line

LAVACA -- Lavaca coach Renner Reed and his Golden Arrows know how important it can be to win the third quarter of a basketball game. It showed again Friday night at home.

Lavaca was able to create some separation after a close first half to pull away with a 56-36 victory against County Line in a non-conference game between two defending conference champions.

The Golden Arrows (19-3) used an 11-0 run to open the third quarter. That scoring stretch allowed them to take a 34-19 lead after holding just a 23-19 edge at the break. Lavaca didn't look back after that.

"That's our quarter," Reed said. "Each game we go into it wanting to win the third quarter. We've done a good job of that this season. We are a veteran team now. We've lost third quarters in the past. We have so far controlled that quarter this year. It's been big for us."

Lavaca (19-3) was able to outscore County Line 20-8 in the third quarter to hold a 43-27 edge heading into the final quarter. The Golden Arrows made seven of 13 shots and limited the Indians to just one of 5 shooting in the key third frame.

"If we hit shots, our defense takes care of itself and we can pull away," Reed said. "Our guards stepped up and made big shots in the quarter. That opens so much in the post. Once we settled in that quarter, we played pretty well."

County Line committed four turnovers and missed a shot from the field before it was able to score points in the third quarter. That allowed Lavaca to build its lead.

"We played a really good half," County Line coach Joe Brunson said. "The pace is where we wanted it. But then there was a stretch in the third quarter that we had some empty possessions, turnovers and they hit shots. When a team like that goes on a run like that, it is hard to get it back."

Lavaca was led by sophomore Drake Grantham scoring a game-high 12 points off the bench, including six in the third quarter. County Line (11-10) was guided by Mitchell Keezer scoring a team-high 11 points. Wyatt Lowrey also scored 10 for the Indians.

County Line^8^11^8^9^--^36

Lavaca^13^10^20^13^--^56

County Line (11-10): Keezer 11, Lowrey 10, Duggar 7, Robberson 7, Vaughn 1.

Lavaca (19-3): Grantham 12, Melton 9, Miller 8, Wagner 7, Hearn 6, Wright 5, Waston 5, Kiene 2, Brewer 2.

County Line 51, Lavaca 45 (GIRLS)

County Line got its offense going early and often to pull away from Lavaca on the road in a non-conference game.

Martha Neumeier and Madison Price lead the way for County Line (11-9) by each scoring a game-high 18 points. Tallie Acord also added 12 points for the Lady Indians.

Lavaca (7-14) was guided by Sierra Lamb scoring 16 points and Shailey Rudd adding 13 for the Lady Golden Arrows.

County Line jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the initial quarter of the game. The Lady Indians were able to make seven of their 12 shots, while they limited the Lady Golden Arrows to just 2 of 13 shooting. That included Lavaca missing its initial six shots of the game.

Lavaca was able to outscore County Line 13-11 in the second quarter and then 14-11 in the third quarter. Lavaca also was able to score the final seven points of the third quarter. That cut the County Line edge to 40-33 heading into the final quarter.

Neumeier kept the offense going for County Line in the final quarter by scoring eight of the team's 11 points to help hold off Lavaca's come-from-behind attempt.

County Line^18^11^11^11^--^51

Lavaca^6^13^14^13^--^45

County Line (11-9): Neumeier 18, Price 18, Acord 12, Whitson 3.

Lavaca (7-14): Lamb 16, Rudd 13, Green 10, Mendez 5, Morgan 1.

Preps Sports on 01/11/2020