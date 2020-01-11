Pulaski Academy ends Mills' streak

Mills Coach Raymond Cooper didn't like the way his Comets approached Friday night's game against Pulaski Academy, and the Bruins made them pay for it.

Junior guard Kaylan Makan scored eight of his team-high 13 points over the game's final six minutes, including the go-ahead bucket with 3:41 to go, to lift Pulaski Academy to a 55-52, road upset in front of an animated crowd at The Galaxy.

"This is just a great, great win," Pulaski Academy Coach Roger Franks said. "Anytime you can over here and beat a team that's as talented and well-coached as Mills, it's huge. Winning a game over here doesn't happen very often.

"But I'm just really proud of our kids for the way they continued to fight and battle. We made just enough plays down the stretch to hold them off there at the end."

Senior guard Logan Miller had 12 points, while junior forward Michael Newby added 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals for Pulaski Academy (8-3, 3-1), which put an end to the Comets' 49-game conference winning streak. The Bruins were the last team to beat Mills in league play when they pulled away for a 73-50 victory on Jan. 26, 2016. Senior guard E.J. Anderson added 10 points, 4 assists and 4 steals for Pulaski Academy.

Junior forward Jakari Livingston had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks for Mills (13-3, 5-1), which led 32-21 at halftime but didn't have an answer for the Bruins for the majority of the second half.

"I could see it coming, I felt it before the game," Cooper said. "We've been up many times this year by double-digits in the second half, and we've given up the lead about 85% of the time. When we get ahead, we get lackadaisical and selfish, but we've gotten by with it. It's difficult to get them to understand that this is what happens when you play that way.

"[Pulaski Academy] is one of the best-coached teams in the state, and I tried to get them to understand that. They executed with precision, outrebounded us, out-toughed us. ... They simply outplayed us."

The Bruins ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run, then got an Anderson lay-up at the start of the second quarter to take a 16-14 lead before two free throws from Livingston started an 18-2 run that put the Comets ahead 32-18. A three-pointer from Miller just before the halftime buzzer cut Pulaski Academy's deficit to 11.

The tide began to shift in the third, however. The Bruins began limiting Mills to just one shot on the offensive end and forced six turnovers during a four-minute stretch that allowed them to get within 43-40. Mills led 50-46 after a Livingston floater with 4:34 remaining in the game, but three-pointers on consecutive possessions from Makan started an 9-2 run that put Pulaski Academy ahead to stay.

Mills had a chance to tie it, but a long three-pointer from Caleb Allen hit the back of the rim as the final horn sounded.

"I told the guys at halftime that we were OK," Franks said. "They knew that and came out and played well in the second half. [Mills] got the looks they wanted late, but luckily for us, they didn't fall. Hopefully, this will be a springboard for us, but I really couldn't be happier with the way they played."

GIRLS

PULASKI ACADEMY 85, MILLS 19 Seven players scored at least six points for Pulaski Academy (12-2, 4-0) as it remained unbeaten in 4A-5 Conference play. Taylor Hernandez scored a game-high 17 points, Natalya Kaza had 15 points and Jazmene McMillan added 13 points for the Lady Bruins, who led 17-9 after the first quarter but used a 16-2 run at the start of the second quarter to establish a huge lead. Pulaski Academy later scored the first 18 points of the third quarter and never looked back. Alayzah Foster had nine points for Mills (1-12).

Sports on 01/11/2020