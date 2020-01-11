Tens of thousands without power in Arkansas after severe storms; property damage widespread

Severe thunderstorms overnight Friday into early Saturday morning left tens of thousands without power and widespread property damage across Arkansas.

Meteorologist Heather Cross said there were no reported injuries or fatalities as of about 8:45 a.m. The weather service also received only one report of a possible tornado, in Logan County, Cross said.

Weather service crews were headed there Saturday morning to determine if the damage was actually caused by a tornado. She said there were numerous other reports of downed trees and power lines statewide.

Weather service crews also responded to Van Buren and Lonoke counties to survey damage.

“It was about what we expected,” Cross said of the storm system. “We experienced widespread wind damage and isolated tornadoes.”

About 28,000 Entergy customers were without power as of 9:15 a.m., according to an outage map. Spokesman David Lewis said the number of outages peaked around 6 a.m. at nearly 42,000.

The company anticipated widespread outages, Lewis said, so all field crews were on duty Saturday with about one-third packed to travel.

He said the most outages in Arkansas were reported in the areas around Pine Bluff, El Dorado, Forrest City, Lake Village and Wynne.

Lewis said the repairs that will restore power to the most customers are done first, so although more than 10,000 people already have their power restored this morning, the rate of restoration will slow as the day continues.

He expects full restoration of power will not be completed for a “couple” of days but did not yet have an estimated time of completion.

“We hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Lewis said. “We never know how many outages a particular storm will cause, but we can make educated guesses.”

Severe winds not only downed power lines and trees but also toppled tractor-trailers on Interstate 40, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

I-40 was closed in both directions for a time Saturday morning near Wheatley, the department said in an alert, because of “several” overturned tractor-trailers. The crash was cleared as of 9:20 a.m.

Flash flooding also led to at least one rescue in Little Rock, Cross said, by the fire department around 2:30 a.m. in the midtown area.

She said there was also a report in Pulaski County on social media of two cars in high water near the Broadway Bridge.

More reports of flash flooding may be forthcoming, she said, because they tend to come after the damage reports.

