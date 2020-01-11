Two Arkansans charged with $12M federal fraud

A doctor in Alexander and a former high school basketball coach who became a medical sales representative defrauded Tricare, the military's health insurer, of more than $12 million in 2015 and obstructed an ensuing investigation, according to a federal indictment announced Friday.

The 41-page indictment released Friday lists 43 charges against Dr. Joe David May, also known as Jay May, and Derek Clifton of Little Rock, a former basketball coach in Baxter County.

The charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, anti-kickback violations, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, lying to the FBI, falsifying records and obstruction of justice.

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the charges along with Diane Upchurch, special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock field office, and Latisha Cleveland, acting special agent in charge of the Dallas regional office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General.

As in several indictments handed up in 2018, Thursday's indictment alleges that Tricare beneficiaries were recruited, sometimes for pay, to receive expensive compounded drugs they didn't need. Hiland said that the ringleader of the scheme, upon receiving Tricare beneficiary information from recruiters, would send prefilled prescriptions -- with drugs to be dispensed, refills authorized and patient names already listed -- to medical professionals who signed them without seeing the patients and without regard to medical necessity.

The prescriptions were sent to a Mississippi pharmacy that shipped drugs nationwide and billed Tricare for reimbursement. Previous indictments have said the pharmacy paid incentives for the marketing of its compounded medications. The current indictment says Clifton, May and others who aren't named conspired "to conceal the truth from the pharmacy, Tricare and law enforcement alike."

The indictment alleges that May rubber-stamped prefilled prescriptions for more than 100 beneficiaries for which Tricare paid $4.5 million. May received the prefilled prescriptions from Clifton, who was paid by the unidentified ringleader to get May to sign the prefilled prescriptions, the indictment says. But, it adds, Clifton also had May sign prefilled prescriptions for beneficiaries that Clifton and his own recruits solicited.

The news release says Clifton received more than $740,000 tied to May's prescriptions, and used the money to buy a car, fund his retirement account and buy a home.

It says Clifton began by recruiting three former basketball players he coached who had joined the military. Each of the former players, it says, agreed to receive the drugs after being offered money, and one later received $1,200 cash hidden inside a Stetson cowboy hat. The players together received nearly $500,000 in drugs prescribed by May, Hiland said.

May is accused in the indictment of using a smartphone app to electronically sign "batch after batch of prefilled prescriptions," often in mere minutes, the news release says.

It also says that in the final days before Tricare reimbursements were expected to plummet, following a CBS News expose of similar schemes going on nationwide, May rubber-stamped more than 50 prefilled prescriptions for which Tricare paid $1.2 million. Many of those beneficiaries were recruited during a meeting at a National Guard facility in North Little Rock where attendees were each offered $1,000 to participate, it alleges.

The indictment states that even after federal agents began to investigate, the scheme continued, with May and another prescriber both falsely claiming to have consulted patients before signing prescriptions, and both producing phony medical records to that effect.

May's records even cited made-up injuries and surgeries that never took place, Hiland said. He said that similarly, Clifton altered records produced to the grand jury to conceal the names of Tricare beneficiaries who received drugs, and withheld hundreds of prescriptions, emails and other records from the grand jury that were later discovered by the FBI while searching his email account.

"The assembly line alleged in this case of fraudulent prescriptions fueled by kickbacks was especially concerning because it attacked Tricare, our military's health insurer," Hiland said. "Equally troubling are the allegations of a widespread campaign to throw investigators off the trail by lying to the authorities, falsifying medical records, tampering with evidence and attempting to hide material from the grand jury. While such tactics may prolong an investigation, today's indictment shows that they ultimately succeed only in bringing ever more serious charges upon the accused."

