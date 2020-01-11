The World in Brief

An artist depicting Ebisu, the god of fishermen and good fortune, one of Japan’s Seven lucky Gods, performs a ritual Friday at a Tokyo shrine dedicated to sailors and seafaring.

U.S. further restricts flights to Cuba

HAVANA -- The Trump administration is banning charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana in a new tightening of U.S. restrictions on the island.

In October, the administration banned commercial flights to cities outside the capital.

The State Department said in a news release Friday that charter operators would have 60 days to wind down their flights to Santiago, Holguin and seven other cities across the island, and put a new restriction on the number of charter flights to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

"'Today's action will further restrict the Cuban regime's ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the statement.

The new restriction leaves both leisure travelers and Cuban Americans without an easy way to travel to destinations outside the Cuban capital. Driving from Havana to eastern Cuba can take more than 12 hours on poorly maintained and often dangerous roads.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter that the new measure was a "serious violation of human rights and freedom of travel of U.S. citizens and hinders family reunification."

14 people die in Pakistan mosque blast

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in southwest Pakistan during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and at least 13 civilians, police said.

The bombing wounded another 20 worshippers in the city of Quetta, the capital of the restive Baluchistan province, said city police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema.

Several of the wounded were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb.

The slain police officer was the likely target, but authorities were still investigating, said a second police official, Mohammad Ajmal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Baluchistan's chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack. Pakistan's military said soldiers were at the scene to assist civil authorities.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. But the blast struck just days after a roadside bomb in Quetta hit a paramilitary force vehicle, killing two troops.

6th grader kills teacher, self in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- A student and teacher were killed at an elementary school in northern Mexico Friday when the 11-year-old opened fire on his teacher and classmates with two guns, authorities said.

Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme said the sixth grade shooter and his teacher died.

The preliminary investigation showed that the student arrived at his classroom, told a classmate, "Today is the day," and asked permission to go to the bathroom, Riquelme said. After 15 minutes he had not returned and his teacher went looking for him. He emerged from the bathroom firing two guns. The shooting ended when he shot himself, Riquelme said.

Among the wounded were five students and a gym teacher, he said.

The governor said the shooter lived with his grandparents and that his mother had died some years ago. He said the boy had not exhibited behavioral problems at school. Investigators were looking into reports that the boy was influenced by a particular video game.

Images from the scene showed worried parents arriving at Colegio Cervantes to pick up their children Friday morning. It is a private school in downtown Torreon across the street from a large park. Torreon is an industrial city with foreign assembly plants.

School shootings are rare in Mexico. Friday's incident was reminiscent of another in January 2017 in the northern city of Monterrey. In that case, a student opened fire in a private high school. He killed a teacher and wounded two students. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prison attack in England labeled terror

LONDON -- Two inmates wearing fake suicide belts attacked and wounded a guard at a maximum-security prison in England, police said Friday. Detectives are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The Metropolitan Police force said the officer was injured in the head and neck with "improvised bladed weapons" during the Thursday attack at Whitemoor prison in eastern England. Four other prison staff members who went to the guard's assistance were also hurt, the police force said.

All five were treated at a hospital and released.

Police said the attackers were "wearing belts with various items crudely attached." The two inmates were subdued and detained by prison staff.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, the force's counterterrorism coordinator, said the violence was being treated as a terrorist attack, "and the investigation continues at pace."

U.K. media have identified one of the attackers as 24-year-old Brusthom Ziamani, who was jailed in 2015 for plotting to behead a British soldier.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Hindu devotees arrive Friday at the meeting point of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj, India, to take holy dips into the water on Paush Purnima day during the annual Magh Mela fair.

A Section on 01/11/2020