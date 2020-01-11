U.S. says troops won't leave Iraq despite request

WASHINGTON -- The State Department on Friday rebuffed the Iraqi government's request to begin discussions on pulling out troops, saying that any U.S. officials going to Baghdad during a state of heightened tensions would not discuss a "troop withdrawal," as the Iraqi prime minister had requested.

Instead, the State Department said, discussions would be about the "appropriate force posture in the Middle East."

"At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how best to recommit to our strategic partnership -- not to discuss troop withdrawal," the State Department said.

The statement from Washington was a direct rebuttal to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and was certain to add to the friction between the two nations.

The prime minister said earlier Friday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation from the United States to discuss steps for the withdrawal of the approximately 5,200 U.S. troops from his country, in the aftermath of a deadly U.S. military strike ordered by President Donald Trump that many Iraqis say violated their country's sovereignty.

"We are happy to continue the conversation with the Iraqis about what the right structure is," Pompeo said at a news conference after the State Department had made its announcement. He stressed that the mission of the United States in Iraq was to train Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State extremist group, and "we're going to continue that mission."

"As times change and we get to a place where we can deliver on what I believe and the president believes is our right structure with fewer resources dedicated to that mission, we will do so," he said.

Trump said the U.S. had done a "fantastic job" in Iraq, but "eventually we want to be able to let Iraq run its own affairs ... . At some point, we want to get out. But this isn't the right point."

Iraqi lawmakers voted Sunday to expel U.S. forces after the U.S. drone strike that killed 10 people in a two-car convoy: Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander; four of his Iranian aides; and five Iraqis, including a senior militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The prime minister has not signed the bill yet, but he had been criticizing the U.S. troop presence in Iraq since a series of recent actions by the U.S. military.

Soleimani was designated a terrorist in 2005 by the U.S. State Department.

In a Thursday evening phone call, which Abdul-Mahdi's office said Pompeo had initiated, the Iraqi prime minister said he had objected to violations of his country's sovereignty.

"Iraq is keen on keeping the best of relations with its neighbors and its friends in the international community," the prime minister's office said in the statement.

Iraq's priority is to "fight terrorism," according to the statement, including violence from the Islamic State, the Sunni militant group that tore through the region before being routed with support from Iran, notably Soleimani's elite units, and a coalition of Western forces last year.

The State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, released the statement Friday that pushed back against Abdul-Mahdi's request.

"Our military presence in Iraq is to continue the fight against ISIS and as the secretary has said, we are committed to protecting Americans, Iraqis, and our coalition partners," she said, using an alternative name for the Islamic State. "At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership -- not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East."

She added that a delegation from NATO was at the State Department on Friday to discuss the alliance's role in Iraq, "in line with the president's desire for burden sharing in all of our collective defense efforts." On Tuesday, NATO said it was withdrawing some trainers from Iraq who had been working with Iraqi soldiers fighting the Islamic State.

"There does, however, need to be a conversation between the U.S. and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic and diplomatic partnership," she said. "We want to be a friend and partner to a sovereign, prosperous and stable Iraq."

In his statement Friday, the Iraqi prime minister said that U.S. forces entering the country and drones flying over Iraq did so "without a permission from the Iraqi government."

U.S. troops ended their combat mission, under a formal status of forces agreement, in 2011. Their return in 2014 was under a diplomatic note, by request of the Iraqi government after the Islamic State burst onto the scene and quickly took over major Iraqi cities and headed toward Baghdad.

Although the troops are part of an 81-nation coalition set up to fight the militants, the United States is by far the largest contingent. Other troops -- including those sent by NATO members -- would find it difficult to operate without U.S. capabilities.

Information for this article was contributed by Edward Wong and Megan Specia of The New York Times; by Samya Kullab, Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Joe Krauss and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Karen DeYoung, Louisa Loveluck, Mustafa Salim and Sarah Dadouch of The Washington Post.

A Section on 01/11/2020