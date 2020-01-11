UALR boosts patrols after sexual assault

More University of Arkansas at Little Rock police officers are patrolling the campus after a sexual assault was reported in an academic building Wednesday evening.

About 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a sexual assault in a second-floor women's restroom in Stabler Hall, a liberal arts instruction building.

"The suspect fled the scene, and after an extensive search overnight, officers believe the suspect is no longer on campus," Chancellor Christina Drale wrote in a campuswide email Thursday morning. "University Police have received leads and are continuing to investigate."

In a recorded message to students Wednesday, the university reported that the suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 25 years old. It was unclear in what direction the suspect fled.

The university's Police Department added more foot patrols Thursday and "other measures" to ensure safety on campus, Drale wrote. Those measures include planning more self-defense and personal-safety classes, and reemphasizing the university Police Department's service of escorting people on campus.

The university is between semesters. Spring classes begin Jan. 21.

