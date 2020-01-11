The Nation in Brief

Kimber Dail, 6, feeds the ducks Friday with her father Steven Dail at City Lake Park in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Williamson ends presidential campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

Williamson also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

"I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message," Williamson said in a message to supporters posted on her website. "With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now."

Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since beginning her bid for president last January.

Williamson, 67, built her campaign around an eclectic mix of progressive policies and lofty pronouncements. She said Trump's election was a symptom of a spiritually diseased society and only love, not plans, could defeat him.

She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire. Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the Democratic primary.

Williamson's presidential campaign was only her second foray into politics after an unsuccessful congressional bid in California in 2014. She is known in the self-help and New Age communities, having written multiple New York Times bestsellers.

Appellate ruling backs troops with HIV

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal appeals court panel called the military's rationale for prohibiting deployment of service members living with HIV "outmoded and at odds with current science" as it upheld an injunction barring the Trump administration from discharging two Air Force members who are HIV-positive.

The airmen sued in 2018, arguing that major advancements in treatment mean the airmen can easily be given appropriate medical care and present no real risk of transmission to others.

A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland issued a preliminary injunction after finding that the Air Force is working under "irrational" and "outdated" policies. Friday's ruling from a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means the injunction will remain in place while the men challenge their discharges at a future trial.

The Department of Justice said the Air Force had determined that the two airmen could no longer perform their duties because their condition prevented them from deploying to areas under the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, such as the Middle East and North Africa.

Legislators OK Virginia Capitol gun ban

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia lawmakers voted Friday to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what's expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks.

Newly empowered Democrats who made up a majority of a special rules committee voted to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building despite bitter protests from Republicans, saying the move was needed to protect public safety.

"Our focus here is to keep everybody safe," said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. "These are policies and rules that should have passed a long, long time ago."

Officials have expressed concerns about planned Jan. 20 rallies that are set to draw huge crowds of pro-gun and gun-control advocates.

GOP lawmakers accused Democrats of rushing through an unnecessary policy and then trying to lay it at the feet of Capitol Police.

While Democrats initially indicated that law enforcement recommended the ban, Capitol Police Col. Anthony Pike said after the vote that he made no recommendations on whether guns should be banned, only on how to implement the ban sought by Democrats.

Sheriff: Kin of escaped inmate arrested

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- Police in Mississippi have arrested six people, including the father, mother and aunt of an inmate accused of escaping from a hospital this week, authorities confirmed.

The six suspects were charged with accessory after the fact in connection with 29-year-old Marshall Ray Williams' escape. He's accused of pushing down a guard and running away from the Ocean Springs Hospital on Wednesday morning, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Williams had been in custody on four felony warrants, Ezell said. He was receiving treatment at the hospital for an unknown condition when a deputy removed his leg shackles so he could go to the bathroom, news outlets reported.

His father, Gerald Powell, 54, and Tammy Roberts, 53, were arrested when Williams was located at Powell's camper that night, Ezell said. Investigators later arrested Williams' aunt, Theresa Hickman, 45, and Harry Kostmayer Jr., 44. Three others, including Williams' mother, Tracey Sonnier, 50, also were arrested.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/The Daily Independent/Kevin Goldy

Worker Brad Windhorst helps take down and cart away the city Christmas tree Friday in Ashland, Ky.

A Section on 01/11/2020