The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Christian Parks, 9 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, property valued at $1,219.

• 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Jessica Armstrong, 8 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, property valued at $331.

72204

• 4324 W. 18th St., residential, Lance Nelson, 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, property valued at $100.

• 2205 S. Taylor St., residential, Sandra Scott, 4 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, property valued at $1,898.

• 1700 Allis St., residential, Willy Mosley, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020, property valued at $1,100.

• 4021 Asher Ave., commercial, Amanda Garrett, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020, property valued at $170.

72205

• 510 Brookside Drive, residential, Josephine Jackson, 2:22 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $500.

• 308 Midland St., residential, Dawn Lovell, 4:19 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $200.

72206

• 2400 S. Louisiana St., residential, T.L. Bryles, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, property valued at $500.

72209

• 10423 Chicot Road, commercial, Exxon, 2:54 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, property value unknown.

• 6805 Juniper Road, residential, Curtis Freeman, 10 a.m. Jan.3, 2020, property value unknown.

• 5517 W. 51st St., residential, Brndy Clark, 2:09 a.m. Jan, 4, 2020, property value unknown.

• 10806 Valiant Drive, residential, Kenny Swopes, 10 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $1,300.

• 7510 Jamison Road, residential, Monterrian Lambert, 4:45 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, property value unknown.

• 7200 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Howard Drucker, noon Jan. 3, 2020, property valued at $1,551.

• 16 Sheraton Drive, residential, Tameka Jackson, 6 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020, property valued at $2,150.

• 5312 McClellan Drive, residential, Laioya Wyley, 10 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020, property value unknown.

72210

• 9125 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Stephanie Carlton, 12:36 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $970.

• 23 Nandina Cir., residential, Steven Bell, 9 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020, property valued at $550.

72211

• 1311 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Hannah King, 12:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $20,200.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Road, residential, Mickey Davis, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, property value unknown.

• 24800 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Willie Robinson Jr., 5:55 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, property valued at $520.

72227

• 10 Newbridge Ct., residential, Maurice McNeal, 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1423 N. Moss, commercial, Christian Mission Church, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 31, 2019, property valued at $138.

• 1602 N. Schaer, residential, Brenda S. Anthony, 11:43 a.m. Jan. 2, 2020, property valued at $730.

72116

• 4433 E. 46th St. A4, residential, Pamela Wall, 5:58 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

• 3809 McCain Park, commercial, Pharmerica, 9:32 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $4,628.

• 7700 North Hills Blvd. A808, residential, Philip Rucker, 11:20 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, property valued at $170.

72117

• 5213 Lynch, residential, Tia Johnson, 7 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

72118

• 2617 W. 58th St., residential, Trecaundia Smith, 8:17 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020, property valued at $335.

SundayMonday on 01/12/2020