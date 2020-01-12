Couple given delay in child-abuse case

CAMDEN -- A couple has been given a continuance in a child-abuse case.

Antwon Davidson and Janecia Moore of Camden are charged with first-degree domestic battery and permitting the abuse of a minor. Both pleaded innocent on Oct. 9.

The child is Davidson's daughter, and Moore is Davidson's girlfriend.

Bail for both Davidson and Moore has been lowered to $10,000.

Court documents state that on July 6, 2018, police responded to Ouachita County Medical Center after a report of suspected child abuse.

An emergency room nurse told police that a child apparently had fallen down the stairs and was complaining of neck pain, according to documents.

The report states that the child had gotten out of bed to get a drink, but that the couple did not allow her to have anything to drink after 6 p.m. because she had a bedwetting problem.

Davidson did not hear the girl fall, but Moore told him about the fall, the report said.

The report said the nurse also had concerns about the child's weight and that she was "bony and undersized."

A nurse also noticed bruises on the child's backside and when questioned, the child told medical personnel that "Mommy hit me with a belt in the hallway when I pottied on myself." Documents stated that the child told a social worker she was disciplined when she wet herself, but the girl would not provide additional information because "Mom and Dad told me not to say anything."

The child also told the attending nurse that her food was often taken away from her and given to her brother when she ate too slowly and that she was punished for drinking out of the toilet, which she did to quench her extreme thirst, the report said.

She also told the nurse that salt was added to her rice and that she was forced to eat it.

Hospital tests showed a high amount of sodium and electrolytes in the child, which a doctor noted was extremely dangerous and consistent with salt poisoning, according to the report.

Reports also said the child repeatedly asked for food and water in the emergency room and showed no signs of "voluntarily limiting her intake of food or liquids."

The next court date for Davidson and Moore is Feb. 13.

