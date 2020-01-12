East LR shooting kills man; police launch investigation

A man was shot and killed in an east Little Rock home Saturday morning in what police believe was a domestic disturbance.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said officers were sent at 9:21 a.m. to a home on Jeck Court regarding a reported shooting.

The call reportedly came from inside the house.

The man was found with a gunshot wound in his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes said the man went to the house Saturday morning and was either a current or former boyfriend of someone there.

A woman suspected of being the shooter was being interviewed, Barnes said Saturday, adding that police were investigating whether the shooting was justified.

Multiple adults were in the house at the time of the shooting, and all were being interviewed, Barnes said. He added that no children were present.

He said it could take several days to determine whether the shooting was justified.

