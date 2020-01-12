Fayetteville man gets prison in '19 meth case

FORT SMITH -- A man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville for drug trafficking, according to the office of Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Danny Witt, 50, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for one count of knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, court records state. Also imposed was a $1,400 fine with interest waived. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in Fayetteville.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force in Fayetteville received intelligence in January 2019 that Witt was trafficking methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas, according to Witt's plea agreement. Detectives located Witt on Jan. 7, 2019, in the parking lot of a Fayetteville motel known for narcotics activity, with Witt being on parole with the state and having signed a waiver acknowledging the right of law enforcement to search his person, residence or conveyance at any time.

After being approached by detectives, the agreement states Witt spontaneously admitted to being in possession of a firearm. Detectives went on to locate nearly four ounces of methamphetamine on Witt's person. Witt said he was at the motel to drop off the methamphetamine to someone else, and text messages "consistent with drug trafficking behavior" were found on his cellphone.

The Drug Enforcement Administration crime lab in Miami tested the drug, which was found to contain 111.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The court records state Witt was indicted on June 26. He entered a guilty plea Aug. 14.

The case was investigated by the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, a news release from Kees states. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

State Desk on 01/12/2020