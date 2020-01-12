Hot Springs man gets 30 years for stabbing death

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of another man during a confrontation in 2018.

The eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated for a little more than 90 minutes in Garland County Circuit Court before finding Derek Layne Clark, 36, guilty in the Nov. 4, 2018, death of Donald Easley, 60, who was found stabbed numerous times in the face and neck inside his camper at 110 Bayou Point in Hot Springs. Clark was originally charged with first-degree murder.

After a separate hearing Friday afternoon, the jury deliberated for about 50 minutes before recommending the maximum sentence of 30 years. The range on second-degree murder is six to 30 years.

"Everyone wants to know why it happened, but unfortunately that's something we rarely know and that's not something we have to prove," chief deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said in her closing remarks, noting motive was not an element in their case.

Petro and Clark's attorney, Tim Beckham, the county's public defender, had told the jury Clark, Easley and a witness at the scene were all using meth leading up to the altercation that ended with Easley's death, but Petro stressed that "voluntary intoxication" is not a defense.

Petro argued Clark was guilty of first-degree murder, which is defined as causing someone's death while acting with the purpose of causing their death.

"Look at the sheer number of times [Easley] was stabbed," Petro said.

There was evidence he was stabbed at least 26 times, she said, but "he was probably stabbed many more times than that and many of the wounds extended to the underlying bone" with deep cuts to the jugular veins in his neck.

"What is your intention when you're stabbing someone in the neck or face? You're aiming to kill," Petro said.

"Think about how much work that would be," she told the jury, demonstrating by making a stabbing motion with her hand 26 times while counting out each stroke. "That's a long time. You know what you're doing. Stabbing is very violent and very personal."

Petro argued the lesser offense of second-degree murder might be "easier to prove" but stressed "that doesn't mean it's the appropriate sentence."

Clark had claimed self-defense and maintained Easley attacked him, but Petro asked jurors if they believed it was reasonable to stab someone 26 times to get away from them.

"You would have to find this 60-year-old, 120-pound man kept coming at him after being stabbed multiple times, and that he beat [Clark] to the point he feared for his life," Petro said.

She noted Clark's only injuries when he was arrested two days later were a cut on his left hand and a swollen lip.

Petro argued that Clark only came up with the self-defense claim after being interviewed by Garland County sheriff's investigators, noting his initial story was that he didn't remember anything that had happened and that he didn't even know Easley was dead.

She said the self-defense argument was "just a distraction."

In his closing, Beckham described those involved in the case as "meth vampires or zombies."

"We're talking about a group of people that live when everybody else is asleep," Beckham said. "That's just their lifestyle, and lately it's all too routine and too common, especially in this county."

Beckham said the state's key witness, James Clark, no relation to Derek Clark, who testified he saw the defendant stab Easley, is "one of these zombies" and made for "a terrible witness."

He said based on earlier testimony, James Clark "sat in his car looking for his keys for like four or five hours." He said James Clark and Easley were seen by Derek Clark "shooting up dope," which he declined to do because he "doesn't do needles."

Beckham noted James Clark went to the sheriff's office with meth on his person and initially misidentified another person, a neighbor of Easley's, as the killer "just to get out of there."

"That's their key witness," he said.

Beckham argued his client's story was consistent with the evidence at the scene and became clearer as he "came down" from the meth he had done earlier. He questioned how he could have "fabricated a false story" that fit the evidence in his state of mind.

Beckham also argued it wasn't known for certain Easley was stabbed 26 times, noting Dr. Jennifer Forsyth, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, had conceded the victim could have suffered multiple injuries from one stabbing motion "especially in the middle of a struggle."

He argued if Clark intended to kill Easley, it made more sense that he would stab him in the heart or lungs. He said because Easley was on top of Clark during the attack, "the only place he could stab were his head and shoulders."

