In the news

Today at 3:29 a.m. | Updated January 12, 2020 at 3:29 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Activist of 'Extinction Rebellion' and 'Parents for Future Berlin' attend a protest rally against the climate policy of Australia's government in front of Australia's embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Kath Barnes, head of the counterterrorism police unit for southeast England, said it was an "error of judgment" to include an environmental protest group alongside Islamic extremists and neo-Nazis in a guide to "safeguarding young people and adults from ideological extremism."

Asheen Phansey, an adjunct professor at Babson College in Massachusetts, was fired after posting on Facebook what he described as a joke suggesting that Iran pick sites of "beloved American cultural heritage" to bomb, including the Mall of America.

Margaret Rudin, 76, who was dubbed the "black widow killer" after the 1994 death of her husband, real estate mogul Ron Rudin, said after her release from a Nevada prison that she did not commit the crime and wants to sell her story, then use the money to seek tips about who did.

Wolf Cukier, 17, a Scarsdale, N.Y., high school student who interned last summer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, received verification for his discovery of TOI 1338 b, a world more than 1,300 light-years away that he found while sifting data from a satellite.

Ian Thomas, a Columbia, Mo., City Council member accused of cutting a deal for two developers to donate to an affordable-housing group in exchange for Thomas' support for their development plans, had his criminal charge dropped after he agreed to 75 hours of community service.

Amir Attia, 43, of Tustin, Calif., an Uber driver with a 1993 conviction for sexual battery, has been charged in the 2018 sexual assault of a woman he picked up outside a police station where she'd been taken after a DUI arrest, authorities said.

Allyson Gantt, spokeswoman for Everglades National Park in Florida, said an 18-year-old woman suffered two small puncture wounds when an alligator bit her right leg in what Gantt described as an unusual attack at a popular hiking spot.

Dayon Fips, 37, of Florissant, Mo., was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl to a buyer who died after ingesting the drug.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in the death of her 11-month-old son who was found unresponsive in a bathtub, told authorities in Knox County, Tenn., that she had left the boy and his 23-month-old sibling in the tub unattended so she could have some "me time," an arrest warrant said.

