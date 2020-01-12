Activist of 'Extinction Rebellion' and 'Parents for Future Berlin' attend a protest rally against the climate policy of Australia's government in front of Australia's embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

• Kath Barnes, head of the counterterrorism police unit for southeast England, said it was an "error of judgment" to include an environmental protest group alongside Islamic extremists and neo-Nazis in a guide to "safeguarding young people and adults from ideological extremism."

• Asheen Phansey, an adjunct professor at Babson College in Massachusetts, was fired after posting on Facebook what he described as a joke suggesting that Iran pick sites of "beloved American cultural heritage" to bomb, including the Mall of America.

• Margaret Rudin, 76, who was dubbed the "black widow killer" after the 1994 death of her husband, real estate mogul Ron Rudin, said after her release from a Nevada prison that she did not commit the crime and wants to sell her story, then use the money to seek tips about who did.

• Wolf Cukier, 17, a Scarsdale, N.Y., high school student who interned last summer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, received verification for his discovery of TOI 1338 b, a world more than 1,300 light-years away that he found while sifting data from a satellite.

• Ian Thomas, a Columbia, Mo., City Council member accused of cutting a deal for two developers to donate to an affordable-housing group in exchange for Thomas' support for their development plans, had his criminal charge dropped after he agreed to 75 hours of community service.

• Amir Attia, 43, of Tustin, Calif., an Uber driver with a 1993 conviction for sexual battery, has been charged in the 2018 sexual assault of a woman he picked up outside a police station where she'd been taken after a DUI arrest, authorities said.

• Allyson Gantt, spokeswoman for Everglades National Park in Florida, said an 18-year-old woman suffered two small puncture wounds when an alligator bit her right leg in what Gantt described as an unusual attack at a popular hiking spot.

• Dayon Fips, 37, of Florissant, Mo., was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl to a buyer who died after ingesting the drug.

• Lindsee Leonardo, 32, charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in the death of her 11-month-old son who was found unresponsive in a bathtub, told authorities in Knox County, Tenn., that she had left the boy and his 23-month-old sibling in the tub unattended so she could have some "me time," an arrest warrant said.

