Man gets 11 years in child porn case

FORT SMITH -- In U.S. District Court in Fayetteville on Thursday, a man was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release for receiving child pornography.

Kristopher Still, 43, was sentenced on one count of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records. A $1,400 fine was also imposed by U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks.

According to Still's plea agreement, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip in October 2018 identifying a Tumblr account that had re-shared an image and a video of suspected child pornography through an IP address. After these files were confirmed to be child pornography, task force members executed a federal search warrant at Stills' Springdale home the next month.

Still admitted having viewed child pornography for about six months, according to the plea agreement.

He said he used the application Mega to download child pornography, and would meet people on Tumblr to discuss the subject. Others would provide Still with a link to their Mega account, and he could then download child porn from that person.

Still said he downloaded both videos and photos. Law enforcement confiscated electronics such as a Seagate external hard drive from his home.

Still was indicted June 26 on four charges of receipt of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography, court records show. He pleaded guilty to one of the receipt counts Aug. 16, with the remaining counts dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

