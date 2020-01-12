Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JANUARY

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. John Jordan (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

16 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Astrid Rose Event Center. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or William.hamill@att.net

16 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

18 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Silver Moon Club. Thomas Crosslin (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

18 Piggott chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. Joey Rahn (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com

18 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers Association. Stanley Powell (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com

23 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

24 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Executive Center. Beth Lowman (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

25 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Angie Henderson (870) 344-0949 or hendersonangie@yahoo.com

25 Big Lake chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club, Manila. Jason Walton (870) 931-5548 or jaywaltons@yahoo.com

25 Lawrence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wallin Agri Aviation. Matt Smith (501) 940-9627 or mcsmith81@yahoo.com

25 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civics Center. Justin Higgins (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

1 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Dept. Building. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

MARCH

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

APRIL

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

MAY

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

