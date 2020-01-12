Police find body underneath overpass

Police officers were called to investigate a report of an unconscious person Saturday morning and discovered a man dead under an overpass in Benton, authorities said.

The Benton Police Department responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. and found the body under the Military Road overpass, according to a news release.

The man's identity and cause of death weren't released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Benton police at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-8477.

