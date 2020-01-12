Police officers were called to investigate a report of an unconscious person Saturday morning and discovered a man dead under an overpass in Benton, authorities said.
The Benton Police Department responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. and found the body under the Military Road overpass, according to a news release.
The man's identity and cause of death weren't released.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Benton police at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-8477.
Metro on 01/12/2020
Print Headline: Police find body underneath overpass
