Police find body underneath overpass

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:07 a.m.

Police officers were called to investigate a report of an unconscious person Saturday morning and discovered a man dead under an overpass in Benton, authorities said.

The Benton Police Department responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. and found the body under the Military Road overpass, according to a news release.

The man's identity and cause of death weren't released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Benton police at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-8477.

Metro on 01/12/2020

Print Headline: Police find body underneath overpass

