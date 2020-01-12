Police Beat

Police say arrestee took jab at officer

A man was jailed Friday after exchanging punches with a police officer who was trying to arrest him for public drunkenness, North Little Rock police said.

Freddie Williams, 57, was booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication. His bail information was not available Saturday.

A North Little Rock police officer was sent shortly after 10:10 p.m. Friday to a gas station at 601 W. Broadway in response to reports that a man was intoxicated and bothering people at the business, according to an arrest report.

Williams was unsteady and visibly drunk, the report stated.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

As the officer was handcuffing him, Williams turned around and swung his right fist at the officer, who dodged the strike and countered with three punches, according to police.

Williams was taken to the ground and arrested, the report stated.

He was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center and then to the jail, according to the report.

Metro on 01/12/2020