Vehicle crash fatal to Camden man

A Camden man was killed Friday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree, according to a State Police report.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Gary Chase, 66, was traveling north on Mount Holly Road near Scott Street when his 1984 Ford veered off the pavement and into a ditch, the report said.

Moments later, he crashed into the tree, troopers said.

The report said Chase was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Metro on 01/12/2020