A Camden man was killed Friday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree, according to a State Police report.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Gary Chase, 66, was traveling north on Mount Holly Road near Scott Street when his 1984 Ford veered off the pavement and into a ditch, the report said.
[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]
Moments later, he crashed into the tree, troopers said.
The report said Chase was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Metro on 01/12/2020
Print Headline: Vehicle crash fatal to Camden man
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.