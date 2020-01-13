2 pedestrians die in separate crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday, troopers say

Two pedestrians were fatally struck in separate crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday evening, state police said.

Bobby Lynn Huffman, 62, walked into the southbound lane of Rogers Street, near Harris Street, in Clarksville at about 5:55 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report. Huffman, who was from Clarksville, was struck by a Chevrolet and died, authorities said.

Less than an hour later, around 6:45 p.m. near Texarkana, a man was struck by a Dodge pickup traveling north on Interstate 49, a separate report states.

The vehicle was “unable to avoid the collision,” according to the report, and hit the man while he was in the right lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd said the man’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab for identification.

Conditions were clear and roads were dry at the time of both wrecks, according to the reports.

At least 13 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.