Arkansas-based taco chain to open new location in west Little Rock

Conway-based Tacos 4 Life has a mid-2020 target to open its second Little Rock location (and Arkansas’ 12th) at 13924 Cantrell Road.

The former Mexico Chiquito is in front of Kroger and next to a Sonic.

Anchor Realty Investments LLC of Maumelle, which lists among its owners David “Alan” Bubbus, who owns the David’s Burgers mini-chain, bought the building in May 2018 for $1.5 million. Bubbus said at the time that he was not planning to make it another David’s Burgers outlet.

The first Little Rock location is in the Shackleford Crossings Shopping Center, 2630 S. Shackleford Road.