Man serving life sentence at Arkansas prison fatally stabbed by another inmate, officials say

A prisoner died after he was stabbed multiple times by another inmate inside the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Sunday night, officials said.

Carl Luke Lowe, 58, was buffing the floors in a prison hallway just before 9:30 p.m. when another inmate attacked him, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Officials said Lowe was stabbed five or six times with a metal shank that measured 7 or 8 inches long. The other inmate, whose name has not been released, refused orders to drop the weapon and was then pepper-sprayed, according to the release.

Correctional officers began life-saving efforts before an ambulance arrived. Lowe was pronounced dead in the emergency room of a hospital in Forrest City.

The inmate who stabbed Lowe is in “restrictive housing” at the prison, according to the release. Authorities said they will release his identity if he is charged in the stabbing.

State police are investigating.

Online records show Lowe had been serving a life sentence since 2003 for aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping and other charges.