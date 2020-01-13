Cabot's Thurman an early enrollee at Arkansas

Cabot kicker Rhett Thurman has enrolled at Arkansas and will go through spring practice.

Thurman, 6-1, 170 pounds, was 6 of 8 on field goals with a long of 38 yards, and 21 of 25 on extra points while missing five games due to injury as a senior. He averaged 36 yards on 24 punts with a long of 59 yards. He downed 7 punts inside the 20 yard line.

He chose the Razorbacks over a scholarship offer from Central Arkansas. He attended camps at Arkansas, Auburn and Oklahoma State last summer.

He is rated a 5-star prospect by Chris Sailer and is the No. 61 kicker in the nation.

Thurman's player review from ChrisSailerKicking.com:

"Rhett is a very talented kicking prospect. A great-looking athlete with an explosive leg. He does a great job on field goal. The ball gets up well and he has 55-plus yard range. He drives the ball deep into the end zone on kickoffs with solid hang time. Rhett has all the tools to take his game to the next level. College football is in his future. Strong prospect."