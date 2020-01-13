Fayetteville Police Department clears 2 who fatally shot officer's killer; pair set for return to duty

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two police officers who fatally shot a man after he killed Officer Stephen Carr will return to duty.

Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce followed Police Department policies and procedures in the shooting of London Phillips, 35, according to a city news release. Phillips shot and killed Carr on Dec. 7 while Carr sat in his patrol vehicle in the police station's parking lot.

The department's Office of Professional Standards investigated the conduct of Floyd and Eucce, exonerating them of any violations. The investigation showed the officers' actions were justified, lawful and proper, the release states.

The two will return to duty upon their next scheduled shifts, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said. They had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the internal investigation.

The investigation involved examination of officers' statements, body-worn camera videos, building security videos and physical evidence, according to the release. The investigation is complete, the release states.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett on Dec. 30 cleared Floyd and Eucce of any criminal wrongdoing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office turned over evidence from its separate investigation to Durrett, who determined their actions were justified and necessary.

Floyd, Eucce and a third officer, Sgt. James Jennings, followed Phillips into an alley near the station after hearing gunshots. Floyd and Eucce fired their weapons, and Phillips died at the scene.

Carr was shot 10 times in the head and died.