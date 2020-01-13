Little Rock fatal shooting victim ID'd; police investigating if shooting was justified

Little Rock police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday morning as a man who was barred by law from going near the reported shooter.

Officers responded around 9:21 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a house on Jeck Court, about two miles west of College Station, according to police. They found 39-year-old O'Detric Hill suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the neck.

A 34-year-old woman living in the house told police she and a friend were at the home when Hill, her ex-boyfriend, came. Hill and the 34-year-old started “fighting,” according to a police report, and she shot Hill in the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release states.

A no-contact order had been in place barring Hill from going near the woman after he was arrested in November on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, according to online court records.

The 34-year-old waived her rights and provided a statement to police about the shooting that “corroborated evidence” found at the house, according to the report.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said on Monday the investigation into the fatal shooting was ongoing, and police were working to determine if the shooting was justified. No arrests had been made, he said.