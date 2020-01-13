Sections
Man found dead under central Arkansas overpass ID'd

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:14 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities have identified a man who was found dead underneath an overpass Saturday in Benton as 37-year-old Calvin Eugene Jones, Jr., of Saratoga.

Jones’ body was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday underneath the Military Road overpass, according to a news release.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

