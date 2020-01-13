Man found dead under central Arkansas overpass ID'd

A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead underneath an overpass Saturday in Benton as 37-year-old Calvin Eugene Jones, Jr., of Saratoga.
Jones’ body was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday underneath the Military Road overpass, according to a news release.
His cause of death is still under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.