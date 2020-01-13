Matchbox Twenty sets August concert at Walmart AMP

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF A view of the nearly complete Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers from the top of the grass seating area on May 22, 2014.

Pop-rock hitmakers Matchbox Twenty will include the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, on their “Matchbox Twenty 2020” summer tour with a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, concert.

The Wallflowers will be the “supporting act” on the 50-date arena and amphitheater tour, kicking off July 17 in Bethlehem, Pa.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday Jan. 17 — $36-$126 plus fees ($18.75 apiece for a four-ticket Lawn 4-Pack). Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

The group performed at the amphitheater in 2017 during their "A Brief History of Everything” tour, which marked the 20th anniversary of their album Yourself or Someone Like You.