Police Beat

NLR man, 33, faces drug, fleeing counts

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday night on drug charges after Jacksonville police attempted to stop his car for a burned-out driver's side headlight, according to an arrest report.

The report said police tried to stop a maroon 2006 Cadillac STS at the 700 block of School Drive, but the car turned left onto South James Street and fled. The report said after crossing a set of railroad tracks near the corner of South James and South Redmond Road, officers saw the driver toss out two white objects, then run the stop sign and continue on toward U.S. 67/167, at which time the chase was called off.

According to the report, a search of the area where the objects were seen thrown from the car turned up two plastic bags, one containing 20.7 grams of suspected powder cocaine and the other containing two grams of suspected rock cocaine.

A short time later, the report said, the vehicle's owner, identified as Mario Johnson, 33, was located walking south on U.S. 67/167, covered in mud and missing a shoe, a short distance from where the Cadillac had wrecked. The report said Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing, running a stop sign, and defective headlight.

The Pulaski County jail roster showed no record of Johnson on Sunday night.

Police: Woman had stolen check, ID

A North Little Rock woman was arrested by North Little Rock police Saturday night after trying to pay for over $900 worth of electronics with a stolen check, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Latasha Butler, 39, was arrested by police at Best Buy at 4229 E. McCain Blvd. after trying to buy merchandise with a stolen check and driver's license. The report said she initially told police she was the person on the license, then tried to run and scuffled briefly with police as she was taken into custody.

The report said she then gave police another false name before admitting her true identity. According to the report, Butler was found to have an outstanding warrant out of North Little Rock for forgery as well as a parole hold.

The owner of the driver's license was located, the report said, and told police her wallet, along with license, was stolen in Little Rock in 2019.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Butler was being held without bail as of Sunday night on two charges of forgery as well as charges of theft by receiving, refusal to submit to arrest, and obstructing government operations.

State Desk on 01/13/2020