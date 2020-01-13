Arkansas couple killed after SUV crashes off highway into storm water culvert

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville couple died Saturday in Sherman, Texas, when their SUV went off U.S. 75 and crashed into a large storm water culvert.

Evan Nuessner, 26, was found in the gray Ford Edge, according to information from the Sherman, Texas, Police Department. The body of Sarah Nuessner, 26, was found the next day in Post Oak Creek several miles from the crash.

Sherman police were called about 7:20 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check on the couple who were traveling from Fayetteville to McKinney, Texas, but had failed to arrive. They were last known to be in Sherman about midnight Friday. Officers checked highways and hotels but did not find them.

A car was reported in a culvert in the 500 block of N. Sam Rayburn Freeway about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Evan Nuessner's body was in the car and police began searching for Sarah Nuessner. Her body was found about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Mullen said the car was southbound and went off the road to the west of the highway before going into the drainage ditch and coming to rest against the culvert. Mullen said several large thunderstorms passed through the area Friday night and the culvert was filled with fast-flowing storm water.